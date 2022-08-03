$1.4 billion worth Rihanna supported Colin Kaepernick by not selling herself out for the NFL for entertainment value

Rihanna is one of the most famous pop artists in recent times. Her popularity has grown increasingly, and she was requested to perform during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show. However, she declined for Colin Kaepernick.

The $1.4 billion net worth Rihanna is one of the pop music idols that has changed music since the 2000s. With all her success, she became increasingly popular, especially within America. Her hit songs are still replayed today.

As tradition, the NFL has always made the Super Bowl into a huge event. The big game holds value to everyone, including people who are not sports fans.

Some watch for the popular advertisements that companies pour millions into funding. Others come to see the huge spectacle. But there exists a fanbase that only watch the Super Bowl halftime show.

Today!pic.twitter.com/vk5FLcAA1G — Super Bowl 2022 Halftime Show (@SuperBowlHTS) February 7, 2021

The Super Bowl halftime show usually consists of famous artists that perform live on the field. They perform from a recent album or their best hits. They are compensated handsomely for their performance by the league.

Rihanna wanted to stand with Colin Kaepernick and her people rather than being “a sellout”

Despite the payment and fame, Rihanna declined to perform at the Super Bowl LIII halftime show. She cited that she wanted to stand in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. Rihanna stated that she was against the NFL and namely the racism.

Kaepernick has been black balled out of the NFL by rich, powerful white owners since 2017. This was due to Kaepernick protesting racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. Kaepernick has since settled a case with the NFL on these terms.

There is no doubt in my mind that Colin Kapernick will go down in the history books as a Civil Rights activist and hero who took a stand against police brutality risking his career and image. #NFL #ColinKaepernick #CivilRights #BlackPride pic.twitter.com/sLOgI4Ath8 — Cleveland Browns & Memphis Grizzz Superfan (@901JAMORANT) August 1, 2022

Rihanna stated: “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

When Kaepernick started his movement, he received very few support from the league and its players. However, now we are seeing that Kaepernick’s movement was successful and many players and owners have changed their view on racial injustice.

