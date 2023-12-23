False $15 Million Price Tag for Coach Ben Johnson Has Agent Calling Out Reporter For “Irresponsible” Reporting

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson watches warm up ahead of the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Josina Anderson, the CBS Sports insider for NFL, stirred the pot with her tweet about the Detroit Lions offensive coordinator, Ben Johnson. A report by Anderson said that Johnson was available on the head coach market, with an offer price of $15 million per annum. However, this tweet didn’t go unchallenged by a fan who claimed to have insider information.

Johnson’s agent Richmond Flowers III, called out Anderson for ‘irresponsible reporting,’ and said

“I’m told personnel around the league are discussing their awareness that there is no asking price or demand and this tweet is 100% false and irresponsible reporting, per source.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Richmond__3/status/1737913093056004451?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Josina Anderson has been a respected name in the sports arena, with a long history of reporting for respected media houses like ESPN in the past. However, the bustling world of the NFL does not come without its set of controversies. A whirlwind of controversy surrounder her for a set of tweets in 2020.

This involved an incident where Myles Garrett hit Mason Rudolph with his helmet. Anderson saw a cryptic exit from ESPN following the backlash. After three years, similar clouds have surrounded her reporting career, around the Lions’ OC.

Why Should NFL Teams be Interested in Detroit’s Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson?

The Detroit Lions have experienced a resurgence in offensive strength under the guidance of Ben Johnson. He has helped them gain the limelight with his coaching skills. In an address with ESPN, the Lions RB David Montgomery talked about Johnson being worthy of the head coach job, per ESPN.

He has amassed praise from coveted names like Zac Taylor who mentioned that he tried to hire the talented OC. Interestingly, Ben Johnson interviewed with the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts for the HC role in the offseason. However, here he is still at the helm of the offensive line for the Detroit Lions.

His strengthened position under the patronage of Dan Campbell has helped him become one of the most respected coaches. The offense under Johnson has used quarterback Jared Goff’s strengths for the teams’ disposal. The team with the top 10-4 record in the league has made Ben Johnson, a coach market star. But again, the lack of credibility in Anderson’s claims has raised questions on the true status of the situation, awaiting an official answer.