Caleb Williams Explains Why He’s Following Tom Brady’s ‘No Sugar’ TB12 Diet This Season

The 2024 No. 1 draft pick, Caleb Williams, is already setting his sights on NFL greatness. The young quarterback isn’t just aiming for a strong rookie season; he seems to be plotting a course for long-term success and longevity in the league. And to kickstart this journey, Williams has embraced Tom Brady’s renowned TB12 diet.

Williams recently provided an overview of his updated eating habits in an interview with ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “No white rice, no white flour, no red sauce, we got a bunch of other things, no sugar. It’s a couple of things in there,” he said.

Williams’ admiration for Brady’s 22-year career has been quite evident. Arguably, he sees the diet as a crucial step towards shadowing Brady’s remarkable durability in one of the toughest sports leagues in the world.

Moreover, the rookie QB understands that a long, successful career hinges on more than just on-field performance. This is why he is focusing on the controllable aspects of his preparation, recognizing that the TB12 diet and targeted workouts lay the foundation for mental and physical strength during games.

“A big part of it is the diet and working out — and how you work out. And then getting on the field, the mental part and the physical part take over. But the things that I can control, (I’m trying to) control those things, which is my diet.” Williams continued.

In fact, Williams also keeps a personal reminder of his lofty ambitions on his phone — a screensaver that reads “Super Bowl x 8.” However, he did not share this goal during his meeting with Brady a few months back.

During that meeting, Williams was very much focused on getting those insights from the Patriots legend about building a career of similar stature.

Caleb reflects on Tom Brady’s advice

During the rookie meet, Tom Brady did not shy away from sharing some key insights with the young QB before his debut season with the Bears commences. Brady stressed the importance of maintaining motivation through the ups and downs of an NFL career and asserted that Caleb should keep his competitive fire burning strong throughout his journey.

Brady also highlighted the significance of team dynamics. He advised Williams to focus on building and nurturing relationships within the team, understanding that a quarterback’s success is deeply intertwined with the cohesion of the entire unit.

“The job is hard, it’s a tough job. It’s tough to go out there and win games. So doing the best you can in the film room, with your diet and all the other things you can control. Go out there and handle those things and it gives your chances of winning games and doing what you want to do; it gives you the best chance,” Brady told Williams.

With Brady’s wisdom in his arsenal and a new approach to diet and preparation, fans are eagerly anticipating Williams’ debut. The rookie is set to take the field on Thursday in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Bears and the Houston Texans. And this preseason matchup will definitely give fans their first glimpse of what Williams might bring to the table in the upcoming season.