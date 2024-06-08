Caleb Williams Subtly Justifies ‘Packers Suck’ Chants as He Embraces Bears Community

DETROIT, MI – APRIL 25: USC Quarterback Caleb Williams at the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Draft Red Carpet event on April 25, 2024 at Fox Theatre in Detroit, MI. (Photo by John Smolek/Icon Sportswire) NFL: APR 25 2024 Draft EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon24042501

Caleb Williams was a dedicated cheesehead before getting selected by the Bears this year. While his fandom was largely tied to Aaron Rodgers, the 2024 first-overall pick has since embraced his new team, even joining in on ‘Green Bay Sucks’ chants during his recent outing with teammates and fans. However, Caleb was reminded of his antics when he addressed the media after Friday’s OTA.

Addressing the media, Caleb hinted that he was ‘just being himself’ as he wanted to ‘go out’ and have fun. When the reporter asked what it was like to be with the fans, referencing the chanting incident at Old Crow Smokehouse, Caleb asserted that he just wanted to be a part of the community. As for the antics, he added that he’s just a human at the end of the day.

“Be myself. That’s how I go about everything,” Caleb said. “And enjoy. Obviously, I said in a bunch of interviews that I am going to be a part of the community, be out there enjoy, and let everybody see you, just another human. So just being out there, being a part of the community, like I said, and supporting them.”

Caleb’s words do indicate a desire to be treated like any fan, which denotes his aspiration to be a part of the community. Meanwhile, the century-long Bears vs. Packers rivalry will get more interesting with the Jordan Love vs Caleb Williams battle this year.

Historically, the Bears and the Packers engage in one of the oldest and most storied rivalries in American professional sports, which began in 1921. The NFC rivals have battled out 208 times in the past, with the Bears winning 95 games while the Packers won 107 games.

Nevertheless, even though Williams did not reveal more about the Packers rivalry, he spoke about the Bears fans and their new offense.

Caleb Williams Reveals Why He Likes the Bears Fans

The Super Bowl drought of 4 decades is indeed long for any NFL team. And many analysts believe Caleb has a historic opportunity to end the Bears’ wait. This is courtesy of their new offense, consisting of Keenan Allen, DJ Moore, and Rome Odunze. On paper, it looks stronger than what Justin Fields had last season.

Talking about the offense, Williams said he ‘feels good’ about the new unit. He also observed the unwavering support of the Bears faithful, who have been present at every turn, potentially bolstering the team’s morale even further.

“They are great. They are always showing up whether it’s Sky, obviously Bears. They put on a show every single time,” Caleb added.

After impressing the fans and the team, the next task in front of Caleb Williams is to justify the NFL Draft hype. Can the Bears ace the NFC North challenge by overcoming an improved Packers and the dangerous Detroit Lions? A lot will depend on how Caleb performs in his debut season.