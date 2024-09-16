“Caleb Williams Sucks” Echoes on X as Bears QB’s Struggles Mirror Bryce Young’s Rookie Season

Caleb Williams’ tough transition to life as an NFL quarterback continues, as the first overall pick struggles to find his footing in professional football. Many believed the USC alum would adapt seamlessly and succeed right away, but the NFL is proving to be a different challenge.

He looked miserable out there, taking sacks and failing to get drives going, with fans now tearing him apart on social media, calling him out for his shambolic display. His rocky start has drawn comparisons to Bryce Young, another first-overall pick who endured a difficult rookie season.

Amidst all the hype that surrounded him, he has failed to live up to the expectations. NFL fans didn’t waste any time in pointing that out and took to X(formerly Twitter) to express their reaction to his game against the Texans.

Critics are increasingly calling him out, claiming he’s not living up to expectations, and the Bears are learning this the hard way.

Many have taken shots at Williams’s supporters, who are quick to blame factors like an ineffective offensive line. However, the reality is that Williams has failed to deliver when given opportunities.

Some have even argued that drafting a quarterback in the first round rarely pans out, with a few going so far as to compare him to a second coming of Mitch Trubisky.

Williams in his two outings, failed to deliver a TD pass and was sacked nine times. In his debut game, the Titans held him to less than 100 passing yards, completing only 483% of his passes. In his second game against the Texans, he improved his passing number, amassing 174 yards on 37 passing attempts, and completing 62.2% of his passes.

The USC Alum also rushed for 44 yards on five carries. But he failed to deliver a TD pass and threw two interceptions. This is in stark contrast to his USC days when he threw for nearly 7900 yards with 72 Touchdown passes and only 10 picks.

His stats mirror that of Young who took 66 sacks last season and ended the season with merely 2877 yards, 11 TDs, and 10 picks. In his first two games, Young threw for 300 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions.

While everyone got carried away by USC Alum’s hype, Bill Belichick remained skeptical and predicted that this would happen.

Bill Belichick didn’t buy into Williams preseason hype

Williams failed to impress Belichick with preseason game film. The 8x Super Bowl-winning coach called out the Bears QB for failing to show accuracy. While Bill acknowledged his highlight plays, he pointed out that those failed to meet expectations even against the 2nd or third-stringers.

“Well, he wasn’t accurate. He was 10-for-20. There were a couple of highlight plays, but they weren’t that good.”

Bill Belichick wasn’t impressed by Caleb Williams through his two preseason games with the Chicago Bears. “Well, he wasn’t accurate, he was 10-for-20,” Belichick said. “There were a couple of highlight plays, but they weren’t that good.” (: @insidetheNFL) pic.twitter.com/3sKMBjrKn3 — Kinnu Singh (@ByKinnuSingh) September 5, 2024

There’s always a learning curve for quarterbacks, and these are still early days for Williams in the NFL. While some of the blame can be placed on the offensive line—a lingering issue since Justin Fields’s time—Williams has also been slow to release the ball.

He needs to understand that this isn’t college football, where he had the luxury of time to look up and pick his spot.

There’s plenty of room for improvement, and that will come with more experience. However, it’s time for both Caleb Williams and his fans to temper expectations and face reality.