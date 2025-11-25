“I’ll Put the Cowboys in a Poodle Magazine”: Jerry Jones Is Going All Out to Promote Dallas for the Thanksgiving Game

The Dallas Cowboys have always been a staple on Thanksgiving Day. They’ve only missed a game on the holiday two times since 1966, making America’s Team almost as synonymous with the day as the turkey. And this year, owner Jerry Jones is going all out to ensure he has more eyes on the game than ever.

This year’s matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs is a mouthwatering and high-stakes clash. Both KC and the Cowboys need a win to stay in the playoff hunt. Not to mention, they’re two of the most popular teams in the NFL at the moment. It has the makings of a legendary game that could shatter viewership ratings.

With this in mind, Jerry is doing everything he can to make the spotlight wider. That includes promoting the game in just about everything.

“You know I spend a lot of time getting these Cowboys out. I’ll put the Cowboys in a poodle magazine. I’ll put them in any house organ that is moving out there,” Jerry told 1053 The Fan.

“You say, ‘Well, maybe you don’t have that many fans over in that area.’ But when they do catch a look, then they’re positive about the Cowboys, because they saw it in their point of interest,” added the 83-year-old owner.

This type of advertising is exactly how the Cowboys became America’s Team. Jerry opted for a quantity-over-quality approach and has created fans of the team in cities nowhere near Dallas. No wonder they’re the most profitable franchise in all of sports.

Jones further said, “On Thanksgiving Day, you got a huge amount of that audience that doesn’t watch games most of the time, so a lot of them will be Cowboys fans, and I like that.”

At this point, the Dallas owner has mastered the art of advertising. Many people who don’t even watch the NFL today say that their favorite team is the Cowboys.

Analysts are expecting the Chiefs and Cowboys showdown to “shatter” the regular-season game-viewing record. As of now, the record stands at 42.1 million for the Cowboys vs the New York Giants Thanksgiving Day game back in 2022. The holiday seems like the money spot to reach the record.

It’s not just Jerry’s Cowboys, though. Some are also expecting the second Thanksgiving game, Green Bay Packers vs the Detroit Lions, to surpass the 42.1 million mark as well. Given the state of the NFL, the hype is bigger than ever, and with these rivals kicking off against each other, it’s shaping up to be a fun-filled, highly watched holiday.