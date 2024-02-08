“He Could Take Down Michael Jordan”: Pete Prisco Can’t Hold His Horses While Praising Patrick Mahomes

The Super Bowl is coming up this weekend and the Patrick Mahomes fever is running wild and rightly so. This is Mahomes’ fourth Super Bowl in the last 5 years, out of which he has won the ring twice. If he wins this weekend over the 49ers, the KC Chiefs superstar will have won 3 Super Bowls in his first seven seasons, just like the GOAT Tom Brady. And much like everyone else, Pete Prisco is pumped

The Chiefs QB has already raked in 219 TDs at just 63 interceptions in seven seasons easily making him the best QB playing in the NFL right now. While Mahomes being the best in the league is a very acceptable notion, senior CBS NFL analyst Pete Prisco made heads swirl last night when he went on an overdrive praising Mahomes’ potential.

“Is Patrick Mahomes not only number one in the Super Bowl but number one in the entire league?” asked the CBS host to Pete. In reply, the veteran analyst agreed that Mahomes was easily the best in the NFL today. But it was the rest of his statement that irked fans. Prisco then went on to make a bold claim that if Mahomes keeps up with his performances, he can easily overtake Brady and even Michael Jordan one day. Prisco believes that the Kansas QB is possibly the greatest athlete in sports history. He sid,

“Yes. I don’t think there is any question about that. And moving to be the greatest player in the NFL ever and maybe even the greatest athlete ever, which is high praise. If he could do what I think he can do, I think there’s a real chance he could take down Tom Brady and I think there’s a real chance he could take down Michael Jordan. That’s how special he is.”

A bold statement like this by Pete Prisco was too spicy for the NFL community and the fans didn’t shy away from expressing their disagreement. While some felt he had to go over Peyton Manning first before reaching Brady; others felt this was a complete overreaction. They believe that winning just 2 Super Bowls shouldn’t get you in this conversation already!

Patrick Mahomes has been increasingly getting the future GOAT shouts over the last few years. If we compare the first seven seasons, the Kansas QB has so far managed to be toe-to-toe with Brady. But one of the biggest challenges when it comes to emulating Tom Brady is his unreal longevity. Similar is the case with Michael Jordan who many consider as one of the greatest athletes in the world. While Pete Prisco thinks Mahomes can upstage them, let’s look at a few stats and analyze them ourselves.

Can Patrick Mahomes Realistically Overtake Tom Brady and Michael Jordan?

Let’s first start with Super Bowl and Playoff stats between Brady and Mahomes. In the first seven seasons, both Brady and Mahomes are tied at 2 Super Bowl MVP wins with Mahomes having the chance to go one up this Sunday. As far as the NFL MVP title is concerned, Mahomes is a clear winner with 2 MVP titles to Brady’s 0 in the first seven. Tom however has three Super Bowl rings to Mahomes’ 2 which the latter would love to increase this weekend. Lastly, Mahomes has had 14 Playoff wins to Brady’s 12.

Long story short, in the big games, Mahomes has matched Brady and even better the latter in some metrics. But as mentioned earlier, what separated Brady from the other greats was his incredible longevity. Even if Mahomes might be a better-looking player on the field today, only time can tell if the KC Chiefs QB can keep it up. Winning 7 Super Bowl rings is a giant ask but Mahomes can make his life easier this weekend if he wins his third.

After Tom Brady, Pete Prisco felt Mahomes had the potential to usurp Michael Jordan’s position as the GOAT of sports. While it’s unfair to compare different sports, Jordan’s impact on the sporting world and humanity is supremely positive. Jordan is a true global superstar whose legacy is unmatchable at this point. Not even Brady or Nadal or Tiger Woods or any other GOAT from other sports have managed to reach Jordan’s legacy.