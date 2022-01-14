NFL

“If Tom Brady tell you to walk on water, you will believe him”: LeSean McCoy believes Bucs QB is the greatest teammate he has ever played with

Arth Chandra

Previous Article
"It’s the dumbest f**** thing ever": Aaron Rodgers blasts Boomer Esiason's for horrid prank about Super Bowl Boycott
No Newer Articles
NFL Latest News
“If Tom Brady tell you to walk on water, you will believe him”: LeSean McCoy believes Bucs QB is the greatest teammate he has ever played with

LeSean McCoy’s time with Tom Brady spanned only 1 season. But that was enough to…