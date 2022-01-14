“If Tom Brady tell you to walk on water, you will believe him”: LeSean McCoy believes Bucs QB is the greatest teammate he has ever played with

LeSean McCoy’s time with Tom Brady spanned only 1 season. But that was enough to cement Brady’s status as McCoy’s greatest teammate.

Tom Brady is a little bit crazy. There’s no way around it. He is so dedicated to football and quarterbacking that it borders upon madness. There’s nothing else to say about it and his continued NFL career at the age of 44-years-old is a testament to it.

Tom Brady is widely considered the greatest NFL player of all time. He is a 7x Super Bowl champion, a 5x Super Bowl MVP, and a 3x NFL MVP. His list of accolades is ridiculously long. His longevity is unprecedented. Even after 21 years at the top of his game, he is still one of the best QBs in the league.

He holds the record for passing yards (91,653), completions (8,542), touchdown passes (664), and games started (344). He has 264 career wins, the most by any QB in the history of the sport.

.@TomBrady turns 44 today. — More SBs than every franchise

— Beat 19 teams in playoffs

— 34 playoff wins

— No. 1 all-time TDs

— No. 2 all-time yards

— As many NFC titles as Rodgers, Brees, Ryan

— 3,039 yards in SBs Father Time is begging for mercy 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/QSqwoQlmJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 3, 2021

LeSean McCoy believes Tom Brady is unreal.

LeSean McCoy opened up about Tom Brady on the “I am Athlete” podcast.

“He’s the best teammate, competitor, and leader I’ve ever seen in my life,” he said of Brady. “He’s the only player I’ve ever been around, quarterback, coach, that what he says, you believe it. ‘Go out there and walk on water.’ You’re gonna believe him because he’s ain’t telling you something he’s not gonna do.”

“This dude trains all day,” McCoy added. “He’s 44. He works on his body. After practice, we’re going to get water, Gatorade. We’re tired. Not him. He’s going to get some more treatment.”

Tom Brady or Michael Jordan, who is the GOAT?🐐 @IAMATHLETEpod breaks it down and @CutonDime25 (Lesean McCoy) reveals surprising fun untold stories of @tombrady Tune in on Monday 12ET 🗣 https://t.co/95w3Y86aAS #YouTube pic.twitter.com/z789DUVLIU — I AM ATHLETE (@IAMATHLETEpod) January 9, 2022

McCoy’s story about Tom Brady’s unmatched work ethic is one of many. And it definitely won’t be the last.

