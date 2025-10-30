“They Got Defensive”: Frustrated Bengals Fan Reveals Interaction With the Team’s Front Office When He Called to Cancel His Season Tickets

Cincinnati Bengals fans show their disappointment as the Bengals are defeated by the Detriot Lions at Paycor Stadium on October 5, 2025. Image Credit: © Cara Owsley/ The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Joe Burrow once again sidelined, the Cincinnati Bengals sitting at 3-5, and a third straight playoff misses on the horizon, the frustration around Paycor Stadium is palpable. And now, unfortunately, even loyal fans, especially those who’ve spent thousands every season to support the franchise, are starting to feel alienated.

Advertisement

For context, the Bengals have steadily raised their season ticket prices despite declining performances. To be precise, since 2022, there has been a whopping 200% increase in ticket prices.

For many, the new pricing of $4,600 for nine games ($511 per game) to $6,000 for eight games ($750 per game) next season appears to be the final straw. And it gets worse. When one long-time season ticket holder revealed on Reddit that he decided to cancel his plan for next year, few expected his experience to be as bad as it turned out to be.

Posting under the handle u/ralry11, the fan described how what should have been a routine cancellation call turned into something “super guilt-trippy and argumentative.”

He began, “I called today to cancel my Bengals season tickets for next year, and the whole conversation felt super guilt-trippy and argumentative.”

According to his post, the representative pressed him repeatedly about his decision, asking questions like whether he only wanted to be a fan “when we go to the playoffs” or if he was just being “emotional for losing to the Jets.”

When asked why he was unhappy, the fan cited his frustration with the Bengals’ front office, specifically the lack of a real scouting department, poor drafts, and the steep annual price hikes since he joined.

But instead of acknowledging the feedback, the team allegedly got defensive. “They said things like, this is the front office that drafted Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins,” the fan recalled. The conversation reportedly ended with a pointed remark from the staffer: “Do you want cheap tickets or do you want to pay Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins?”

Naturally, this tone didn’t sit well with fans online, who immediately rallied behind the Redditor.

“Really sort of a “broken clock is right twice a day” situation…” sympathised one. “That feels very unprofessional, more reason to not like the Bengals organization,” added another.

The rest, meanwhile, resorted to humor to tackle the disappointment. “At least someone’s playing fu*king defense,” joked one. “Sounds like they are getting a lot of these calls,” said another.

It’s also worth noting that the financial logic offered by the Bengals rep doesn’t hold up. Every NFL team receives an equal share of league-wide revenue, a record $432.6 million for Cincinnati last season alone. In other words, ticket sales don’t directly fund player contracts.

So all said and done, this episode highlights both the disconnect between fans and ownership, while it underscores how far the Bengals have drifted from the humble, blue-collar values their city once saw in them. Because as one fan’s phone call made clear, the issue isn’t just losing games anymore… It’s losing goodwill.