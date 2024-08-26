Caleb Williams, Who Got Some Traits of Patrick Mahomes, Can Make the Playoffs This Season: Herm Edwards

As the 2024 NFL season approaches, all eyes are on Caleb Williams, the Bears’ new beacon of hope. Everyone’s wondering if this USC sensation can steer Chicago to playoff glory right in his rookie season. It’s a tall order, no doubt, but Williams’ hype train is already at full steam.

Former Kansas City head coach, Herm Edwards, is all aboard. During a “SportsCenter” segment, Edwards couldn’t contain his excitement about Williams’ potential. He’s already seeing sparks fly on the field, with Williams filling the much-needed energy in his teammates and the Bears fans, even going as far as comparing him to Patrick Mahomes:

“I see things that he does from the quarterback position. I’m not saying he’s this guy, but there are some traits of Patrick Mahomes.”

To back up his bold comparison, Edwards pointed to a play Williams made against the Bengals in the preseason, a rushing touchdown where the rookie kept his eyes downfield, always ready to sling it if the opportunity came. It’s this kind of dual-threat ability that has Edwards believing the Bears might just have something special on their hands.

“I think this is what the Bears needed. They’ve got a good defense, they take the ball away, it gives more opportunities. Look out for the Bears.”

Sure, Chicago’s coming off a 7-10 season, but with Williams under center and some key roster upgrades, playoff whispers are growing louder in the Windy City. If his preseason flashes are any indication, the Bears might have finally found their franchise quarterback.

And according to the Bears OC, there’s even more to Williams’ game that many are overlooking.

Williams’ spatial awareness sets him apart: Bears OC Shane Waldron

Sure, everyone’s raving about his Houdini-like escapes and laser-accurate throws on the run. These skills have probably sparked the Mahomes comparisons. But Bears’ offensive coordinator Shane Waldron sees something deeper.

Waldron’s been working closely with Williams for months now, and he’s struck gold. In a press conference, he shed light on a trait that often flies under the radar – Williams’ extraordinary football IQ;

“His spatial awareness, his understanding of the field, his ability to recall, we really got a chance to see it in the first [preseason] game on the sideline.”

Shane highlighted that it wasn’t just about knowing where defenders were but understanding the ‘why’ behind each read and scramble decision:

“Each play as we’re going through and recapping the drive, he can tell you what all 11 people on defense were doing each snap, the “why” he got to on each read, the “why” on when he went to a scramble versus two-man.”

This level of comprehension left Waldron astounded. He knew Williams had talent, but this cerebral side of his game was a pleasant surprise. As Williams gains more NFL experience, Waldron believes this impressive skill set will only sharpen further.