Cam Newton Admits He Doesn’t Like to See Men Take Their Shirts Off at the Gym: “Let’s Keep It Professional”

It’s never easy to predict what Cam Newton is going to say next. The former NFL MVP is a complex figure—outspoken, unfiltered, and unapologetically himself. That’s exactly why he created the 4th & 1 podcast: a space to say what’s on his mind, no matter how bold or controversial.

On the latest episode, Newton reacted to a viral moment involving an Atlanta Hawks fan who, during an on-court contest, awkwardly fell while trying to make a basket—and ended up tearing his ACL. The fan stayed on the ground, clearly in pain, but for Cam, it was hard not to cringe. He admitted the whole scene gave him secondhand embarrassment.

It reminded him of a similar moment involving his co-host, Omari “Peggy” Collins. But unlike the basketball incident, this one happened in the gym—right next to Cam. As the two worked out together, Peggy suddenly found himself on the ground, clutching his knee in pain.

At first, Newton couldn’t help but laugh. Peggy had collapsed straight onto his back, not even attempting to break the fall. It looked funny—until he started rubbing his knee. That’s when Cam knew something was seriously wrong. Peggy had torn his ACL, just like the unfortunate Hawks fan.

What added to Cam’s embarrassment wasn’t just the fall—it was the audience. The gym was filled with beautiful women, and Newton joked that he didn’t want to be associated with Peggy at that moment. “I pretended I didn’t know him,” Cam admitted, laughing. “It was attracting too many eyeballs.”

On a side note, Cam also used the episode to share some strong opinions about gym attire—especially for men. He criticized guys who walk around shirtless, calling it unprofessional and unnecessary. According to Newton, it’s not just a bad look, but often a result of steroid-fueled bodies being flaunted for attention.

” I do not like to see men take off their shirts in the gym. It’s just like bro, what are you doing? Come on, let’s keep it professional. Put your shirt on. We get it, you’re juicing. All right cool.”

Cam continued to poke fun at Peggy, teasing him relentlessly over his infamous fall at the gym. He joked that while some girls might find Collins cute and recognize him from 4th & 1, they’d never forget the way he awkwardly hit the floor—because, as Cam put it, “his knees are weak.” Newton even added that if Peggy kept falling like that, he wouldn’t want to be seen out in public with him.

The former MVP didn’t stop there. He offered some “advice” too—telling Peggy to ditch the shorts and start wearing long-legged pants to the gym. According to Cam, a grown man rocking shorts while working out is borderline embarrassing, especially when you end up sprawled on the floor.

Luckily, Collins is okay now. He’s on the mend, recovering with a knee brace and getting back to form—but not without Cam Newton making sure the world remembers his gym mishap.