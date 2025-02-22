“He’s Not Jayden Daniels”: NFL Fans Debate if Cam Ward is as Terrific as The Commanders’ Star QB in the Pocket

Dec 28, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward (1) drops back to pass against the Iowa State Cyclones in the first quarter during the Pop Tarts bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After leading the FBS in passing touchdowns, Miami’s Cam Ward has essentially guaranteed himself as a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. A Texas native turned South Beach superstar, Ward is currently projected by ESPN’s Mel Kiper to be the first overall selection in this year’s draft.

The flashy scrambles may have helped to generate some initial headlines, but it is the pocket presence of Ward that currently has fans enamored. Drawing comparisons to the Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels, Ward’s ability to remain calm inside of the pocket drew praise from fans on social media.

Cam Ward's Pocket Presence is RIDICULOUS. Notice how the game just slows down and Cam can do whatever he wants. Similar to Jayden Daniels (just Jayden has a better arm). pic.twitter.com/usxEJuk9bc — Frankie V (@FrankieVitz) February 21, 2025

While the demeanor of the Miami product could be the deciding factor for a team like the Tennessee Titans, many were not prepared to credit Ward with such a glowing comparison. Arguing that his rushing ability is nowhere near that of Daniels’, some remain skeptical.

Let’s see how does against NFL rush.

He’s not Jayden Daniels. He doesn’t have Daniels ability to escape and make plays. — DLNYSportsfan1960 (@Darryl1960) February 21, 2025

Citing Ward’s frame and durability as advantages over the former LSU tiger, the original poster was willing to stand by his claims.

Not true at all. He’s stronger than Jayden – better center of gravity. — Frankie V (@FrankieVitz) February 21, 2025

One fan even drew his own comparison, noting that Ward reminded him of a certain Philadelphia Eagles legend.

Kinda reminds me of Donovan mcnabb — KingofKings92 (@NYKing92) February 21, 2025

Ultimately, the general consensus seemed to settle for appreciating Ward’s awareness and footwork.

Cam Ward pocket awareness is sick, he uses his legs when he has to!! What he has to adjust and understand at times you have to take what the defense gives you — Delio R Monegro (@delio_monegro) February 21, 2025

Daniels is, famously, fearless in the pocket and nearly unstoppable under pressure. And he only got better as he played more in the big leagues. He wrapped up his college career as the only quarterback in FBS history with at least 12,000 passing yards and 3,000 rushing yards. In 2023, Daniels had a college football single-season passing efficiency rating of 208.0, which is an NCAA record.

Ward’s passer efficiency rating of 172.2, which was the best in the ACC this past year, shows that his savviness in the pocket is backed by good decision-making. However, one must admit he doesn’t come close to Daniels 208.0. But in 2024, only Jaxson Dart posted a higher efficiency rating than Ward. But maybe that will change when Ward gets his shot in the big leagues.

Potential landing spots for Ward

The aforementioned projection of Kiper currently sees Ward landing with the Titans on April 24th. However, should Tennessee opt for the familiarity of the Sanders brand, there are a few other teams who would be chomping at the bit to secure a prospect of this pedigree.

Naturally, the Cleveland Browns would be next in line to draft him. The most perpetually quarterback-needy team in the league, Ward could see himself becoming the fifth QB to be selected by the Browns since the turn of the century.

Given that Sanders has previously hinted at the New York Giants being his future employer, Ward would be the next likely candidate to participate in the Giants’ rebuild should the second-generation player become unavailable to them. Suffice to say, if he’s not the first quarterback to have his name called on draft night, he’s all but certain to be the second.

While the Browns and Titans draft strategies may be a bit more difficult to predict, the Giants are essentially guaranteed to be selecting a signal caller with the third overall pick. Creating some insulation for Ward, the state of New York ensures that he won’t slide past the third overall pick in the draft.