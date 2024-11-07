Cam Newton Blames Kim Kardashian for the “BBL Epidemic”

If being outspoken were a sport, Cam Newton would have been the GOAT at it. The ex-Panthers quarterback has never shied away from giving his hot takes on controversial topics and stirring up the pot himself a bit more. His latest victim is Kim Kardashian, who Cam blames for bringing the BBL Epidemic to women.

In an episode of the ‘Funky Friday Podcast,’ comic Corey Holcomb and Cam arguably produced one of the most explosive discussions of the show. One of the highlights came when Cam blamed Kim for being the trendsetter for encouraging cosmetic enchantments to women’s derrières. The former NFL QB called this popular trend among women the BBL epidemic.

“Kim Kardashian is responsible for impacting the look for what we deem or women deem as – ‘I want my body to look like this’… When you look at the BBL epidemic, it is in large part impacted because of Kim Kardashian.”

Holcomb, on the other hand, was even bolder. He stated that Kim is responsible for having a negative impact on society, as it led to more women chasing artificial enhancements.

Corey Holcomb lashes out at Kim Kardashian and her family

“The Wedding Ringer” actor had stronger opinions on this issue than Cam, as he brutally called the BBL look “ridiculous.” The Illinois native asked women to love what God gave them naturally and use organic methods to better themselves rather than going under the knife. For Corey, that’s the best possible way.

Holcomb also called the current situation, which Cam labeled the BBL epidemic, a result of Kim Kardashian and her family’s negative impact on society.

“Learn how to perfect what God gave you because it looks better. Kim Kardashian and her family have negatively impacted so many women in this world. It’s ridiculous. You look like a godda*n fool with all that sh*t on you.”

Corey saw the BBL epidemic as women artificially curating themselves, which strips off the genuine nature of a human being. After issuing a few more strong statements on the topic, Corey did, however, acknowledge that he might have crossed the line by saying what he did. But he felt it was his moral obligation to call out Kim for her negative impact on society.

“I get what you’re saying about her impact. You can’t deny it, but it’s a negative impact and somebody gotta say it.”

While the conservatives will surely agree with Cam and Corey’s take, stripping away the freedom for someone to do what they wish is also wrong. Moral debates will always exist, but the decision-making ability should remain subjective. Our ancestors didn’t shed blood for us to remain under restrictions today.