Cam Newton Hails Syracuse Coach for Docking NIL Money if College Athletes Engage in Any Sort of Tomfoolery

Now that the NIL is commanding that student athletes be paid like professionals, their coaches are beginning to expect that they also behave as such. In the case of the Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange, that means issuing fines for unprofessional behavior.

While some are viewing this as a ridiculous attempt at controlling players, some believe that this may be the natural response from programs who wish to get the most out of their investments. During a recent discussion on the State of the Orange podcast, one of the team’s players explained exactly how Brown’s system operates.

“We’ll get fines for if you get more than two absences in class, we have class checkers. If you don’t have your jug or your tablet, that’s $50, every time a coach sees you without it… You weigh in three times a week. On Monday, it’s more lenient. Wednesday, you kind of want to be there. On Friday, if you’re not there, that’s a quarter of your monthly check.”

Among those who agree that this should be the new standard is the Carolina Panthers legend, Cam Newton. According to the 2015 regular season MVP, major paydays don’t come without any responsibilities.

In suggesting that players have essentially traded away their right to be a lackluster student in exchange for cash, Newton hints that the days of attending more practices than classes may soon be coming to an end.

“We have to stop acting as if these athletes aren’t professional athletes. They are no longer amateurs. They are getting real salaries. Anything above six figures is a real salary… I love that they are holding these players accountable, because when I was playing college, the programs were led off of fear. Fear of early morning workouts, fear of punishment workouts, fear of just not playing.”

While those old-school coaching tactics certainly worked more often than not, they’re just that, old school. According to Newton, times have changed.

Simply put, modern-day problems call for modern-day solutions.

“Nowadays, what are you going to tell a kid when the coach is making $400,000 and somebody else is making just as much if not more? That’s the remedy of the league. I’m not about to go back and forth with you dude. I’m not going to argue with you. I’m going to hit you where it hurts most. Imma go in them pockets.”

Brown’s fine-based system has yet to be implemented for any substantial amount of time, meaning it may be a while before the team is able to gauge any meaningful results from its implementation. Nevertheless, the idea appears to be sound on paper.

If players are going to command their fair share of dollars, then programs and coaches are going to expect an equal amount of production from them, both on and off of the field. Much like a professional at an office in an industry, the organization that is paying you will also hold you to a certain standard.

In a time where dollars have eroded countless players’ willingness to make any sort of a long-term commitment to a team, perhaps it’s those same dollars that will allow coaches to instill some sense of obligations into them once again, whether it’s “fair” or not.