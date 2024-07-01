Cam Newton Isn’t Ready to Believe in Tee Grizzley’s Prophecy That He Can Thrash the QB in Madden Football

Cam Newton recently took his “Funky Friday” podcast on the road, recording a special edition backstage at the Black Entertainment Television Awards. While mingling with various music and entertainment stars, his conversation with rapper Tee Grizzley stood out as particularly entertaining.

For those unfamiliar, Tee Grizzley isn’t just a rapper; he’s also made waves as a popular Twitch streamer, gaining a massive following for his Grand Theft Auto V gameplay. Cam, an enthusiastic Madden NFL player himself, couldn’t resist posing the question, “Madden, who’s winning between me and you?”

Tee Grizzley fired back confidently, “Oh! Me! I ain’t gonna lie, and I heard about you, so I can probably beat you only by 12.” Anyone who knows Cam understands that when he’s sure of something, he won’t back down. Visibly taken aback by Tee’s “only 12” comment, the former Panthers QB responded,

“This is not a fire drill. This is the real thing. I’m trying to tell you, like when it comes to gaming, not all games – Call of Duty, y’all can have that. Grand Theft Auto, y’all can have that. But Madden? Mmm-mmm (Naah!)”

Newton didn’t linger on the Madden challenge, staying true to his competitive nature. Instead, he swiftly changed gears, diving into a discussion about the content creation industry and seeking Tee’s insights on the topic.

Tee Grizzley Discussed the Evolution of Content Creation With Cam

Newton’s curiosity about the content creation industry led him to dig deeper into Tee Grizzley’s experience on Twitch. He asked what motivated the rapper to lean more into content creation after his initial success. And Tee’s response was thoughtful and inspiring.

“I see, not only like, what it do for me but I see what it do for other people. I see it motivating. I see it saving lives. I’m seeing people who could have never picked up a game, on a game… Like as a job; full-time streamers, and that’s the best feeling like ever.”

Newton, always thinking about the bigger picture, also pointed out the financial potential for successful streamers. He believes that with dedication, people can build thriving careers in this space, just as many have already done.

What struck the former NFL QB the most was the unique community that’s formed around gaming and content creation. He highlighted how unexpected it is to see a rapper like Tee deeply involved in the gaming world, something that wouldn’t have been common in the past.