Shannon Sharpe Hilariously Trolls $15,000,000 Worth Chad Ochocinco Johnson for Being Unbelievably Cheap, “You Squeeze a Dollar so Tight”

Chad Ochocinco Johnson and Shannon Sharpe have been providing fans with a lot of entertainment through the Nightcap podcast. After leaving Skip Bayless’s “UNDISPUTED,” Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay and Nightcap with Ocho have been gaining popularity, thanks to their friendship. In fact, during a recent episode of the show, Shannon hilariously trolled $15 million worth of Chad for being too cheap.

Advertisement

The two were seen talking about Ocho spending $50k on a birthday party during the show. And after that, he straightway accused his friend of being “a dollar too cheap” as they bickered about ‘money-spending’.

Ocho Gets Trolled for Being Cheap

And they’re back. With another episode of “Nightcap” out, the sports legends Shannon Sharpe and Chad Ochocinco Johnson have given fans something to talk about again. As the two discussed their success, Sharpe couldn’t help but recall Ocho’s $50000-night birthday bash. And as Chad defended the spend, Shannon couldn’t help but pull his leg, calling him cheap.

Advertisement

In Sharpe’s latest tweet on X (formerly Twitter), he shared a clip of his recent conversation with Johnson, as Shannon was seen saying,

“You go spend $50,000 a night what’s that I… wait a minute time out let’s come back a little bit $50,000 a night that was for a birthday… a memory, the reasons are unimportant… It’s still 50,000 a night that was out the window…”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShannonSharpe/status/1712920584584372661?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As Sharpe took a fun jab at spending that kind of money in a night, Chad couldn’t help but, in a bickering way, throw one right back at him, saying, “but the window open right back up though.” Later, Sharpe ended up calling Ocho “so cheap” at this while also appreciating “their friendship” as he said,

“We’ve been rocking about 20 years man you you gotta stop being so cheap who you they say you squeeze a dollar that eagle be screaming on it every time…”

Advertisement

After all, their friendship has truly seen the test of time since Sharpe was replaced at major networks until he started his own company.

Shannon Sharpe Talks About Leaving Undisputed

Earlier this year, Shannon Sharpe decided to leave ‘Undisputed’ that he co-hosted with Skip Bayless. And sometime back, Sharpe finally spoke about how he felt about it with his friend and co-host on Club Shay Shay, Chad Ochocinco Johnson. Shannon shared how he feels nobody can replace him, but this gave him an opportunity to finally start something of his own, saying,

“I want to build something that cannot nobody replace me because this my ish.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ClubShayShay/status/1704181954894254089?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

In the video, he expressed his thoughts before starting his company,

“I was at CBS for 10 years, and they said okay, and then I was replaced, and I was with Undisputed for seven years and they said okay, and I was replaced. I said you know what? I want to build something. Can’t nobody replace me because it’s my year… Yeah, it is. I like that, and I said you know what? I got Club Shay Shay, but I want to do other things…”

He even spoke about his belief in God, after all, “God doesn’t close the door without opening another,” and the infamous Johnson-Sharpe friendship as they together worked out a venture later after all this went down. Sharpe is building a media empire under Club Shay Shay now, with ‘Nightcap’ going from being a segment on Club Shay Shay to now being its own thing.