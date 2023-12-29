“We Handed That Team a Win on Christmas”: Travis Kelce Says the Chiefs Played Santa for the Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium

Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) stands on the field during warmups prior to the game against the Washington Football Team at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce is quite disappointed after his Christmas Day turned sour. The Chiefs faced a bitter loss against the Las Vegas Raiders in a 20-14 home game. This sent shockwaves as the team no longer can clinch the top AFC seed this season. They also previously crushed the Raiders with a 31-17 away game in Week 12.

During his recent chat on the ‘New Heights‘ podcast, Killa Trav didn’t mince words while talking about the loss. He expressed that the Chiefs basically played Santa by giving them the win and labeled it ’embarrassing’.

“We handed that team the win on Christmas. We really played Santa and gave them a present,” said Travis.

Following the Week 16 matchup, only three teams are now in the running for the top AFC spot — the Dolphins, the Ravens, and the Browns. The Chiefs will keep ruling the AFC West, but for the first time, their star QB, Patrick Mahomes, will have to play a playoff game on the road. So the frustration is justified.

Nevertheless, the defending champs still have two games in the regular season, and their star TE intends to take them head-on.

Travis Kelce Takes an Optimistic Stance

It’s no secret that the Chiefs’ offense room has significantly struggled this year, especially their receiving room. In the same interview, Travis’s brother Jason revealed that the Chiefs managed to gain less than 15 yards in the first quarter for the second time with Mahomes at the helm, both this season and against the Raiders. Travis acknowledged that their offense has been abysmal and said, “They can’t catch the rhythm,” followed by, “It’s a frustrating f**king experience right now.”

Travis then emphasized that they have a big game coming up, so he and his team no longer wish to dwell on last week’s loss. For their Week 17 matchup, the Chiefs will clash with the Bengals and go on to conclude the season after facing their divisional rival, the Chargers. Both of these teams are dead last in their respective conferences, so it can provide the KC team with a much-needed breather.

The frustration amongst the Chiefs’ players was visible on the sidelines, as Travis was spotted hurling his helmet onto the ground. In the post-game presser, the star TE expressed that the team as a whole has been struggling. In his view, the team needs to commit fewer penalties and run the route accurately, like in the earlier weeks.