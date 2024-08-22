Aaron Rodgers’ Biographer Details the QB’s Mother’s Reaction to Attending His Unfortunate Jets Debut

Aaron Rodgers has always been a bit of an enigma in the NFL world, and when it comes to his personal life, there is too much that is not widely known. However, columnist and author Ian O’Connor took on the challenge of peeling back some of those layers in his book “Out of the Darkness: The Mystery of Aaron Rodgers.”

With the book now available for order, O’Connor shared a touching story from it, which offered a look into the complex relationship between Rodgers and his parents. It turns out that during the Jets’ season opener last year against the Buffalo Bills, where Rodgers’ season ended after just four snaps, O’Connor had driven Rodgers’ parents to the stadium.

Ed and Darla Rodgers were there in their Jets’ gear, despite having virtually no communication with their son since December 2014. They sat near the 25-yard line and had bought their tickets through the team. Although Aaron was aware of their presence in the stands, he did not know the specifics of their ticket arrangement.

A tribute to #Jets fans and what they delivered on the night of 9/11, 2023:

I drove Aaron Rodgers’ parents to that opening-night game against Buffalo. Aaron took the field knowing his parents were in the stands–they bought their tickets through the Jets-despite having virtually… pic.twitter.com/uLVwsSHXZm — Ian O’Connor (@Ian_OConnor) August 21, 2024

When Rodgers went down with that devastating Achilles tear, it was a gut-wrenching moment for everyone, including his parents. But as the game progressed, something unexpected happened. Ed and Darla found themselves enjoying the environment of the stadium, standing and cheering alongside fans who had no clue about who they were.

“It took us to the third quarter to realize, ‘OK, we’re Jets fans now.’ We were really feeling it and…no one knew who in the heck we were.” Darla told O’Connor.

But then again, that excitement and joy from the Jets win soon turned into a rollercoaster of emotions for Ed and Darla Rodgers.

From thrill to heartbreak: Aaron’s parents share the agony of his Jets debut

Despite the Jets’ thrilling victory, the ride back to their Airbnb was very quiet. They had come to support their son, only to see his season end in a flash, just four plays into the game. In the book, Aaron’s father described that moment as “shocking, honestly, so bizarre.”

He recalled how the entire stadium’s energy shifted in an instant, “It took the wind out of the whole stadium. The people around us didn’t even know who we were, but instead of any negative comments like, ‘This is what happens with an older quarterback,’ all we heard were gasps of ‘Oh no. Oh no. Tell me it’s not true.’”

It’s hard to imagine the mix of emotions they must have felt. And not just that, it’s also hard to imagine how much harder it would have been for Aaron, knowing his parents were right there in the stands.

The gut-wrenching sight of watching their son being helped off the field must have been heart-rending. They could only support their son from afar, unable to rush to his side or offer words of comfort.