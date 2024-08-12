Cam Newton Thinks He Could Win an Olympic Gold Medal in E-Gaming

The USA has topped the medal table at the Paris Olympics 2024, bagging an impressive 126 medals, including 40 golds. This Olympic success sparked an intriguing question on the “4th and 1” podcast where a fan asked hosts Cam Newton and Omari “Peggy” Collins which sport they could potentially win gold for the US after proper training.

Without missing a beat, Newton confidently said, “E-Gaming.” While not yet an official Olympic sport, E-Gaming has gained recognition from the International Olympic Committee through the Olympic Esports Series.

As a matter of fact, Newton has always been passionate about his gaming skills and has boasted about his prowess many a time, on his YouTube channel “More Cam Newton.” He further added:

“Been whooping some *** man. We’ve been going viral for all the right and wrong reasons. But getting banned, getting more banned than Taliban.”

Honestly, Newton’s gaming acumen, particularly in Madden and College Football, might serve him well if he decides to test his mettle at the first official Olympic Esports Games, scheduled for 2025 in Saudi Arabia.

However, when it was Peggy’s turn to choose his potential gold medal event, he opted for the 400m track race. And the former Panthers QB, ever the jokester, was quick to burst his co-host’s bubble, hilariously suggesting that it was too big a dream to see.

Newton jokes Peggy will win a “chocolate” medal in track and field

The conversation took an amusing turn when Peggy revealed his Olympic aspirations in track and field, mentioning the 400m or a long-distance race. “400 used to be my thing,” Peggy claimed, but Newton wasn’t buying it.

Newton said in his signature style, “Omar, you would never get a medal. It would be one of them chocolate medals that they give you at the restaurants… That’s a fool’s gold.”

And even when Peggy insisted that proper training could make it possible, Cam remained skeptical.

“It don’t matter how long you train. You can train for eight years…. These folks that run long distance, they got two different hearts. It’s like German Engineering.”

Peggy tried to counter by pointing out that even Cam’s chosen e-gaming field wasn’t a guaranteed win. But Newton doubled down, insisting it was “physically impossible” for Peggy to compete in Olympic track events.

The banter between the two was entertaining as Peggy later pointed fingers at Cam for acting like a coach trying to cut him from the team. But Cam Newton wasn’t going to let go of his sharpshooting skills and delivered the final blow: “Peggy, your best years wouldn’t even allow you to play.”