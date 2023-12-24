Dez Bryant Backs Ravens’ Magic Man Who is Powering Baltimore’s Offense While Carefully Handling Treasure Bird Lamar Jackson

Dez Bryant pumps up the crowd during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. OSU won 37-33.

Former wide receiver Dez Bryant is impressed with how Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is moving forward in the current season. Having experience playing with Lamar and the Ravens, Bryant commented on the team’s performance and stressed how the QB’s production has increased after the team changed its offensive coordinator.

The former Ravens WR took to X (formerly Twitter) and said that after the Ravens changed their Offensive Coordinator from Greg Roman to Todd Monken, it has brought significant changes, especially in the team’s attacking strategies. Dez Bryant wrote,

“Greg Roman to Todd Monken and that’s the difference! My short stint with the Ravens I was livid how much of Just Lamar rare abilities was winning games for the ravens.. he deserved to be coached with a real plan around him… looking from the outside in you can see the difference That’s what I’m banking on.”

Bryant pointed out that this change saw a big difference in how Lamar Jackson is performing this season. Recalling his playing days with Lamar, Dez believed that it was the QB’s exceptional abilities that were carrying the Ravens. However, he felt that Jackson deserved a better plan and coaching style that focused on his talents.

Now as he watches the Ravens, leading the AFC, the proud wide receiver believes his team is doing things differently and is hopeful that this change will lead to better results for Lamar Jackson.

Ravens’ Offensive Revival Under Todd Monken

Ravens fans had anticipated Greg Roman’s firing well before he departed from the franchise following the 2022 season. The Ravens entered the NFL Wild Card Round last season with a 10-7 record. However, they failed to make a mark in the postseason as the Bengals kicked them out of the 2022 season. In the last five seasons Ravens have made it to the playoffs four times, but have been unsuccessful in reaching the next level.

Baltimore Ravens hired Todd Monken for the current season, and their 11-3 record speaks to the offensive coordinator’s efficiency in knowing the game. Monken revamped the Ravens team by placing offensive weapons such as Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor who have helped Lamar Jackson to reach his full potential.

The Baltimore Ravens being the AFC leader themselves will face NFC leaders San Francisco 49ers on Monday. The game which is being referred to as the preview of the Super Bowl LVIII, will decide who leads the league moving forward from Week 16.