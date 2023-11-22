“Stop Raising Your Voice”: Skip Bayless & Richard Sherman’s Seriously Awkward Conversation on Hip-Drop Tackles is Bad News for ‘The Undisputed’

Richard Sherman has recently expressed his dissatisfaction with co-host Skip Bayless. He joined ‘Undisputed‘ to replace Shannon Sharpe two months ago alongside Michael Irvin and Keyshawn Johnson. Although their relationship started well, tensions escalated in Tuesday’s edition of the show.

The dispute arose during an NFL discussion on potentially banning the hip-drop tackle. Skip Bayless grew agitated when Richard Sherman interrupted while he was giving out his opinion. This led to a heated exchange as Sherman further said, Stop raising your voice Skip, you’re speaking on something you have no experience doing.” Keyshawn Johnson observed as Sherman urged Bayless to speak calmly.

Sherman criticized Skip Bayless for speaking without on-field experience. Bayless couldn’t help but defend his knowledge, he mentioned his extensive years of NFL coverage. Meanwhile, Sherman had a retort ready, saying, “I’ve actually played the game, longer than you’ve ever played.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1727120062354759766?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Bayless is known for controversial opinions. However, this time he faced off with Sherman who is famed for his straightforwardness. The argument evoked memories of Bayless’ past dispute with Shannon Sharpe a day after Damar Hamlin’s tragic on-field cardiac arrest. Is this partnership headed in a similar direction as Sharpe-Bayless?

Skip Bayless’ Controversial Tweet Sparked On-Air Feud With Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe co-hosted Fox Sports 1’s “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless since the program debuted in 2016 until they parted way before the 2023 NFL season. Earlier this year, Shannon had returned after missing Tuesday’s Fox Sports 1 show, had called out his co-host Skip Bayless over the tweet he had posted when Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during “Monday Night Football.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iamSauceGardner/status/1610108787704344577?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Bayless had come under fire during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday when he had tweeted concern over the Week 17 matchup being postponed as Hamlin received CPR from medical personnel in the first quarter.

On Wednesday’s show, the next day Sharpe was visibly affected by the tragedy. He criticized Bayless for his tweet. Bayless seemed unprepared and defended the tweet, causing a disagreement about discussing the Twitter controversy. Sharpe further criticized Bayless for not letting him speak and said,

“I cannot even get through a monologue without you interrupting me … I didn’t want yesterday to get into a situation where Damar Hamlin was the issue. We should’ve been talking about him and not getting into your tweet. That was what I wasn’t going to do, but you can’t even let me finish my open monologue.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1610648435580878848?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sharpe expressed his unique emotional response to the tragedy. He further criticized Bayless for the tweet so as to emphasize the unprecedented nature of Damar Hamlin’s situation on the field. Post this intense moment, Sharpe and Bayless continued with the show, shifting to discuss LeBron James. However, Sharpe soon after exited the show and now hosts his own podcast Club Shay Shay and Nightcap, also earning a spot on ESPN’s ‘First Take.’