Tyreek Hill Admits His Wrestling Celebration With Odell Beckham Jr. Wasn’t the Best Idea

Nov 11, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown reception against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Tua Tagovailoa back and playing his best, the Miami Dolphins are breathing new life. They finally secured a win this week against the LA Rams after a narrow loss against the Bills last week. Tyreek Hill also showed up for the team, scoring his second touchdown of the season. However, the celebration that followed seemed to have come back to haunt him.

It was a big night for Tyreek, especially since the receiver hadn’t performed well recently. Before Monday night’s touchdown, he had a two-month-long scoring drought. So, it called for a big celebration. After a 1-yard TD pass from Tua, Tyreek and his receiver teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., mimicked a pro wrestling move in the end zone, with Jaylen Waddle even doing the countdown like a referee.

But it seems that Tyreek hurt his back after landing on it during the celebration. He jumped quite high, as seen in the clip surfaced online. Taking to his Instagram story, the wide receiver gave an update, writing, “Back still hurting from this (laughing and crying emoji).”

Considering that SoFi Stadium, the venue of the Dolphins-Rams game, has artificial turf on it, one could argue that this is what contributed to the back pain. Artificial turf, as several studies say, is harder than natural grass. But Tyreek should have been careful; after all, gravity never shows mercy.