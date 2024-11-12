mobile app bar

Tyreek Hill Admits His Wrestling Celebration With Odell Beckham Jr. Wasn’t the Best Idea

Samnur Reza
Published

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown reception against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium.

Nov 11, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) after scoring on a 1-yard touchdown reception against the Los Angeles Rams in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Tua Tagovailoa back and playing his best, the Miami Dolphins are breathing new life. They finally secured a win this week against the LA Rams after a narrow loss against the Bills last week. Tyreek Hill also showed up for the team, scoring his second touchdown of the season. However, the celebration that followed seemed to have come back to haunt him.

It was a big night for Tyreek, especially since the receiver hadn’t performed well recently. Before Monday night’s touchdown, he had a two-month-long scoring drought. So, it called for a big celebration. After a 1-yard TD pass from Tua, Tyreek and his receiver teammate, Odell Beckham Jr., mimicked a pro wrestling move in the end zone, with Jaylen Waddle even doing the countdown like a referee.

But it seems that Tyreek hurt his back after landing on it during the celebration. He jumped quite high, as seen in the clip surfaced online. Taking to his Instagram story, the wide receiver gave an update, writing, “Back still hurting from this (laughing and crying emoji).”

Considering that SoFi Stadium, the venue of the Dolphins-Rams game, has artificial turf on it, one could argue that this is what contributed to the back pain. Artificial turf, as several studies say, is harder than natural grass. But Tyreek should have been careful; after all, gravity never shows mercy.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 850 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in God of War: Ragnarök. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

