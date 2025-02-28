2025 NFL Combine: Eagles Fans Hope to Draft James Pearce Jr. as the Tennessee DL Impresses in 40-Yard Dash

Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. sacks UTEP quarterback JP Pickles during a college football game between Tennessee and UTEP at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Credit: Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel /USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have one of the NFL’s youngest and deepest defensive rotations. They’ve selected defensive players with eight of their last 10 NFL Draft choices from rounds one through three. If Eagles fans have their way, Jalen Carter, Cooper DeJean and Nakobe Dean may have another first-round defender added to their roster in late April.

Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr. set the NFL Scouting Combine ablaze on Thursday. The three-year Volunteer posted the best 40-yard dash time among defensive linemen/edge rushers in the event. His 4.47-second time was a full tenth of a second faster than Syracuse’s Fadil Diggs (4.57).

Pearce Jr. is widely viewed as a top-20 pick in this year’s draft. And Philadelphia’s fanbase is hoping he’ll be the latest top-shelf defensive prospect to slide their way. Eagles fans stamped him as their “future” and their first-round choice on Twitter/X. Another user said Pearce Jr. would be long gone before Philly is on the clock.

Pearce Jr. has been projected to go to the Carolina Panthers (No. 8 overall) and Chicago Bears (No. 10 overall) by some publications. He’s most often predicted to be selected in the teens. However, two analysts – including NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks – have bookmarked him for the Eagles at No. 32 overall. While this seems unlikely, those projections give Philadelphia hope that he’ll be wearing green to begin his NFL career.

Pearce Jr. rightfully has garnered a lot of attention at the Scouting Combine. He tallied a combined 17.5 sacks and 28 tackles for loss across his past two collegiate campaigns. Franchises are always looking for talented players to drive opposing offenses backwards. With the right coaching and development, he could be a force at the next level.

Who else could be interested in James Pearce Jr.?

Pearce Jr. spoke with reporters at the Scouting Combine on Wednesday. He revealed he’s prepared for any role in the NFL. He also stated he met with multiple teams, including the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.

San Francisco (No. 11 overall) and Cincinnati (No. 17 overall) both pissed the playoffs last season. The Bengals were victimized by a porous defense that yielded 25.5 points per game (25th in the NFL). The 49ers, offset by a plague of injuries, finished worse, allowing 25.6 points per contest (29th).

Both San Francisco and Cincinnati already feature prominent edge rushers in Nick Bosa (SF) and Trey Hendrickson (CIN). San Francisco has better depth at the position, though, than Cincinnati. While non-Bosa defenders stacked 27 sacks for the 49ers last season to Bosa’s nine, non-Hendrickson defenders totaled 18.5 sacks for the Bengals. Hendrickson, who earned first-team All-Pro status, had a league-high 17.5 sacks.

Cincinnati feels more desperate to add a running mate for Hendrickson than San Francisco is for Bosa. However, the 49ers have the leg up in landing Pearce Jr. by picking six spots earlier. The Bengals, who historically avoid trading, may have to leap up the board if they believe Pearce Jr. is the key to getting Joe Burrow back to the playoffs in 2025.