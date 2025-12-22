Cam Newton Urges Leagues to Protect Players After DK Metcalf Altercation With Lions Fan

In an upset 29-24 win in which the Pittsburgh Steelers rushed for a season-high 230 yards, star wideout DK Metcalf wasn’t asked to do much. He had just four receptions for 42 yards on nine targets in the road victory. But he’s still the biggest story coming out of the game.

Advertisement

During the first half, Metcalf sauntered over to the stands where a Detroit Lions fan with a blue wig was standing and yelling trash talk. According to Tom Pelissero, Metcalf had reported this same fan, identified as Ryan Kennedy, to the league last year when his Seattle Seahawks played in Detroit in Week 4.

Metcalf claims that Kennedy not only used the most foul word you can use for a woman to refer to Metcalf’s mother (it starts with a “c”), but the wideout also said that the fan called him the N-word. Metcalf responded by grabbing the fan by the jersey and swiping up at their face, though video shows there was barely any contact, if any.

Steelers WR DK Metcalf had a history with the Lions fan he confronted Sunday — Metcalf reported the same fan to Seahawks security last season while playing for Seattle, sources say. The NFL is reviewing the incident for potential discipline.pic.twitter.com/ZYbAGdOWub — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2025

This type of situation is always polarizing: do you side with the fan or with the player? Should fans be allowed to scream any abuse they please at players with no fear of retribution? Should players have to be able to take that and not give a reaction?

As a former NFL star who certainly took his share of abuse over a decade-long career in the league, Cam Newton is firmly on the side of the player.

“There’s a line that’s drawn. I have always stood on this principle, no matter the league… I think we need to bolster the protection [for pplayers], because fans are able to do whatever and just fall back on the thought of this is fandom,” Newton said on Get Up.

“You can’t talk to me like that, bro. I don’t care if we’re the last drive of the game—it’s their job to distract and to disrupt … We need to have proper fan protocol, and it should not lead to this for us to take it seriously… The players need to be protected,” added the former QB-turned pundit.

"I think we need to bolster the protection because fans are able to do whatever and just fall back on the thought of, this is fandom." @CameronNewton shares his thoughts after Steelers WR DK Metcalf's interaction with a fan ✍️ pic.twitter.com/l5rc1ybBID — First Take (@FirstTake) December 22, 2025

We have seen multiple instances similar to this in recent years, most often in the NBA, where the fans are closest to the action. There’s no doubt fans are getting way too cocky with the things they say and do towards players these days.

Metcalf’s altercation is now being reviewed by the NFL for discipline. In all likelihood, he will receive some sort of punishment. Whether that’s a hefty fine or a one-game suspension remains to be seen. The league explained that Metcalf was not disciplined during the game or ejected because the officials did not see it in the moment, and so did not throw a flag. No flag, no in-game punishment.

After the big win that brought Pittsburgh to 9-6, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the incident. However, Pittsburgh’s head honcho, who just completed his 18th straight season without a losing record, said he had no comment as he had not seen the video at that point.

In 15 games with Pittsburgh this year, Metcalf has amassed 59 receptions for 850 yards and six TDs. A suspension would make it tough for Metcalf to hit the prestigious 1,000-yard mark for the first time since 2023.