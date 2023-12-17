Roger Goodell Finally Reveals When the NFL Will be Ready for a Verdict On the ‘Tush Push’

The ‘Tush Push’ or the quarterback play used for decades now, has sparked a debate in the NFL with Roger Goodell taking center stage. The reconsideration of the play was suggested by the league and is up for discussion in the offseason. A committee of relevant stakeholders was appointed by the league to scrutinize the unconventional play from the safety point of view.

In a recent address by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell per NFL’s YouTube channel, the varied stances of relevant stakeholders were brought to light. He started with his own opinion on the QB push, which is still in the making.

“I haven’t taken a position on that one. I think, you know, last year committee had a lot of different views on that. I want to hear that again this year. I want to hear how people feel about it, a lot of it is I like or I don’t like.”

He further added that the committee is resolved upon taking a view, keeping coaches and safety aspects in mind. Plus, NFL Commissioner Goodell made sure to set a timeline of March next year for their verdict on the ‘Tush Push’ play. However, more concerns surround the NFL currently than just the push in question.

Roger Goodell Implies Rampant Changes Incidental to NFL’s Success

The idea of scrutinizing the quarterback push revolves around creating an exciting yet safe product for players by the league. The recent fact sheets released by the NFL highlight their success in maintaining the delicate equilibrium up till this point. Goodell brought kickoff returns into the conversation, mentioning that the league was committed to reducing the injury rate, especially as they were at 20% this year.

The reconsideration of the kickoff return is only one aspect with the quarterback push being considered more crucial. However, the scrutinizing process was questioned as the Philadelphia Eagles found themselves out of the committee. This was a shock for one of the best NFL performers, as the tactic is used by their offense frequently.

In their time on the New Heights podcast, Travis and Jason Kelce discussed the cloudiness around the ‘brotherly shove’. Jason Kelce expressed his lack of interest in the matter as he highlighted the crucial quarterback sneak still being implemented without it.

“Listen, ban it,” added Jason. He continued, “We were really good at running quarterback sneak before we did the push. I don’t think that it’s a necessary part for it.”

What is also notable is that Travis Kelce opens the conversation implying that a ban eases lives in the NFL. This surely is a figure of speech, but it raises doubts about how the particular gameplay is considered impactful. Above all, the resolute of the NFL to decrease injury rates while keeping the game exciting is applaudable. Additionally, the resolution leaves the league with innovation as their best way out of this stalemate.