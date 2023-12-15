The Los Angeles Chargers are having yet another pathetic season. QB Justin Herbert is out for the remainder of the season after the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback had surgery after he broke the pointer finger on his right hand. WR Keenan Allen was ruled out for tonight’s game against the Raiders due to a heel injury.

The team reacted quickly, placing Herbert on injured reserve and making strategic changes. They have activated wideout, Josh Palmer, from IR and brought rookie quarterback Max Duggan onto the active roster. Easton Stick, who has had limited exposure in the NFL, is now stepping into the spotlight.

His first career start against the Raiders is a personal milestone and a critical moment for the Chargers. Herbert’s injury is particularly disheartening given the high expectations at the start of the season. After signing a massive contract extension and the team hiring a new offensive coordinator, hopes were high. However, the season has been less than ideal, with the Chargers’ defense struggling and the offense failing to find a consistent rhythm.

Keenan Allen: Sidelined with a Heel Injury

Adding to the Chargers’ troubles is the loss of Keenan Allen, the NFL receptions leader, who has been declared out for the game against the Raiders due to a heel injury. Allen was having his best season before getting sidelined. Last week, he set the Chargers single-season record for catches with 108. He leads the NFL in receptions and is fourth in yards.

With the loss of two of the most talented players on the team, the Chargers will highly likely fall short of making the playoffs for the third time in four seasons. This seems to be the conclusive setback in a lackluster showing from a team with considerable talent.

The team will now look towards Joshua Palmer, returning from a knee injury, and players like Quentin Johnston and Alex Erickson to step up in Allen’s absence. How well they do in this game against the Raiders will show if they can handle these tough situations and work well together as a team without their star players.