Cam Newton Uses a Special ‘Tyreek Chill’ Aka Tyreek Hill Video to Teach Young WRs What Not to Do on Field; “This Is Teach Tape”

The Dolphins faced a frigid 26-7 defeat against the Chiefs in the Wild Card showdown, marking one of the coldest NFL games in history. An electrifying moment occurred when Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed showcased his athletic prowess in a 1-on-1 face-off against one of the league’s best wide receivers, Tyreek Hill. Former NFL QB Cam Newton has an interesting reaction to this now-viral clip in his podcast “4th and 1,” where Sneed visibly overpowered Hill.

The 2015 NFL MVP used the viral clip as a teaching lesson, pointing out to the younger generation what not to do in a crucial game. Cam stressed the importance of staying vigilant as he observed Tyreek Hill’s seemingly relaxed demeanor, with hands in the hand warmer.

“This is a teach tape, all right.” Cam added, “If somebody is in a very triggering position, why the f**k your hands inside? Man! Come On! It don’t matter if you’re the best receiver in the game (Tyreek).”

It was cold for both the players; he indicated, since Sneed seemed more than ready. Cam Newton even highlighted the need for heightened focus when facing determined defenders, playfully nicknaming Hill “Tyreek Chill.”

“Right here, we have seen, one of the best, get exposed because he didn’t protect himself,” Cam stressed, emphasizing the need to prioritize self-protection and playmaking over casual gestures.

Cam Newton highlighted the consequences of entering a crucial game with a laid-back mindset, as it can cause potential injuries and struggles on the field. He refrained from repeatedly playing the clip, recognizing it as an atypical representation of Tyreek Hill, a player known for his WR dominance.

Tyreek Hill Was Disappointed After the Wild Card Round Exit

Tyreek Hill‘s return to Kansas City was far from triumphant, certainly marked by a touchdown catch but with limited overall impact. The All-Pro wide receiver expressed disappointment after the Dolphins’ Wild Card playoff loss, in a way accepting the team’s high expectations and their unexpected first-round exit.

“The message in the locker room was real simple: Whenever you’re working out, take this loss with you. Remember this feeling, because it’s not fun, man, being on the other side of a loss,” Hill said. “It’s not fun knowing the season is over for you, and no more football checks. It’s over.”

Hill emphasized a poignant message in the locker room, urging his teammates to carry the sting of the loss into their offseason workouts. He added the unforgiving reality of being on the losing side, expressing the somber realization that the season’s end means no more football and the conclusion of football-related earnings.

Hill’s individual achievement during the season stood out despite a challenging conclusion, breaking records with an NFL-best 1,799 yards receiving for the Dolphins. There is no question about Tyreek Hill being one of the greatest wide receivers to ever play the game, but certainly, it wasn’t the MVP-caliber performance one expects of Hill.