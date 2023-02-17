Tom Brady’s Unsold $14 Million Tampa Mansion Listed For Rent at $60,000 a Month

Tom Brady has been through a lot of ups and downs in the last 12 months. After the completion of the 2021 season, Brady had announced his retirement from the sport. While fans were a little disappointed, Tom’s decision actually made sense as someone who has given his best for 22 seasons, needs some time with his family too.

However, defying all expectations, Brady announced his un-retirement in a matter of weeks. Post that, rumors of things going awry between him and Gisele Bundchen started making rounds on social media. Soon after that, it was reported that the two stars have started living separately and then, the inevitable transpired.

Tom and Gisele parted ways after 13 years of marriage. Post that, Brady’s FTX investment went down the drain and to make matters worse, he was named in a $12 Billion lawsuit which was filed on behalf of the American consumers.

Also Read: Will Levis NFL Draft 2023: NFL GMs Can’t Decide Whether the Kentucky QB is the Next Carson Wentz or Next Josh Allen

Tom Brady’s Tampa Mansion is Now Available for $60,000 a Month

Tom loves to surprise his fans. He defies all expectations from time to time. When nobody expected him to un-retire, he did, and when almost everyone was sure that he will stick around for one more season, he called it quits.

In fact, Tom also decided to sell his mansion in Tampa a while ago. While earlier the mansion was up for sale at $14 million, the price was then dropped to $12.5 million. With as many as 6 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, and all the amenities possible, the lavish mansion is situated on Davis Island.

As it turns out, the property can now be rented for a whopping $60,000 a month. However, if you take into account that a 7x Super Bowl champion lived here, the $60,ooo rent would actually sound a lot more feasible.

Currently, Tom is living in Miami and very close to his residence, Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen has also purchased a property which makes a lot of sense as living close to one another will make co-parenting a bit easier.

As far as Brady’s association with the NFL is concerned, he might have retired but he won’t stay away from the action for long. The champion QB will begin his broadcasting stint with FOX in 2024 and it wouldn’t be wrong to say that fans will be waiting eagerly for their favorite star to talk about the nuances of the game.

Also Read: “This is the Worst Sports Take of 2023”: Nick Wright Destroys NBC’s Tom Curran for Calling Patrick Mahomes’ Comparison With Tom Brady “Utterly Disrespectful”