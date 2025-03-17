Deion Sanders Delivers Promising Colorado Pro Day Update, a Boost for Shilo Sanders

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and social media producer Deion Sanders Jr. following the win against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

College-specific Pro Days rarely have representation from all 32 NFL teams, unlike the Combine. But Colorado’s Pro Day will be different—unsurprisingly—since it’s being nationally televised, and Deion Sanders himself revealed that all 32 teams will be there. It is quite impressive what the program has accomplished in just two years.

Advertisement

This is also great news for players like Shilo Sanders who were snubbed from the Combine. It gives guys like him their only real chance to impress scouts and GMs. Teams will probably also want a closer look at Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, two top-five draft prospects.

Recently, teams have been expressing distaste for Shedeur after he didn’t throw at the NFL Combine. And Hunter has been a major question mark for teams because they don’t know if he projects better as a cornerback or wide receiver. This Pro Day will be an opportunity for both to quiet the doubters.

“It’s phenomenal,” Deion said when speaking about the opportunity. “We are going to try to put on the best show possible for the fans as well as these young men. To have them at a capacity where they’re at peace, at home, they can relax and just do what they’ve been gifted to do. So, I’m excited about that, I really am. Because I know that all 32 teams will be represented here.”

Coach Prime said that all 32 NFL Teams will be at “Colorado Pro Day” and it will be Televised on NFL Network #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/UnKDyUeDej — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) March 17, 2025

Deion also provided an update on Colorado’s Spring Game. He announced that it will also be televised on ESPN2 on April 19th. He then shared why he thinks fans should attend the game.

“We got to sell this thing out and pack this thing,” Deion urged. “Because the way the trend is going, you never know if this is going to be the last Spring Game. I don’t believe in that and don’t want to condone that. I like to play in the Spring.”

It’s almost as though Deion was hinting that he may not be in Boulder for much longer. Or was he referring to the NCAA potentially scrapping Spring Games due to injury risks? Either way, his statement was rather cryptic.

Still, he made it clear that he likes the Spring Game. In fact, he spoke about how he isn’t a fan of teams constantly playing against themselves in practice. Instead, he’s been trying to schedule the game against a different school to make it more competitive.

“Actually, I’d like to play against another team in the Spring, that’s what I’m trying to do. To have it competitive. Playing against your own guys kind of gets monotonous after a while, and you really can’t tell the level of your guys. Because it’s the same old same old. Everybody knows each other. I’d like to establish it like the pros. Practice against someone for a few days, then we have the Spring Game.”

Colorado Spring Game will be on ESPN 2 April 19th Coach Prime said he’s working on trying to play another team for the game #SkoBuffs pic.twitter.com/F8BLkbCz8I — We Coming (@SkoBuffsGoBuffs) March 17, 2025

It’s a great idea from Deion and one that the fans seemed to love. When you think about it, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense why the Spring game is against your team. It should be a competitive game against a different team so that you can evaluate players and strategies for the coming season.

The idea is a bit of an ambitious one, though. For now, Deion should just be happy that the game is going to be televised at all. There are plenty of other big-time college football schools like Alabama, Georgia, and Oregon that fans would undoubtedly want to watch as well. Yet, Colorado was the school that got the draw. It just goes to show how great of an effect Deion can have on a TV audience.