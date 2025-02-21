“Kyle Shanahan Still Wants Him With the Niners”: Rob Gronkowski Candidly Highlights Tom Brady’s NFL Comeback While Trolling AI

Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Tom Brady on the field before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Artificial Intelligence has slowly become a larger part of modern society. For all its benefits, though, it still has plenty of quirks. Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman found this out on the latest episode of the Dudes with Dudes podcast.

The incident occurred when they asked AI to recap Tom Brady’s professional football career.

The first note AI had on Brady was that he, “is a legendary NFL quarterback.” Gronk said this is wrong because Brady “was” a legendary NFL quarterback since he’s now retired. Then, he and Edelman joked AI was telling the world Brady was making yet another return to the league.

“AI knows something that we don’t know, you’re right… [the] Dolphins, Kyle Shanahan still wants him with the [49ers] even though Brock Purdy is legit.”

These remarks were made in good fun, as Brady has now established himself in life beyond the gridiron. That said, he hasn’t ventured far from the field. The seven-time Super Bowl champion is a FOX Sports NFL analyst and part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Julian Edelman says AI “didn’t get” one thing about Tom Brady

The grammatical error Gronkowski and Edelman had fun with was AI’s only true mistake in its summary of Brady. It mentioned Brady’s seven Super Bowl triumphs and five Super Bowl MVP awards. It discussed Brady’s “disciplined lifestyle”, his business activities and philanthropic efforts. Finally, it described Brady as a resilient, committed leader and an iconic figure.

Tom Brady on leadership pic.twitter.com/WnzOGtTv7T — Ryan Hawk (@RyanHawk12) January 2, 2025

Edelman didn’t dare dispute any of those characterizations. He said Brady has an “aura.” Gronkowski labeled him the NFL’s “most iconic” person. However, Edelman did have an issue with AI not mentioning one notable strength of Brady’s game. To Edelman, that overlooked ability enabled Brady’s run for GOAT status.

“One thing that AI didn’t get… his compartmentalization skill is f***ing outrageous… he could literally have so many things going on in his life. But when it was time for work, he could blur all that out… every day. Some would say that’s like a serial killer or some kind of maniac mindset. I would say that’s the Greatest of All Time.”

Brady’s Pro Football Reference page is littered with bold fonts and gold highlights. He’s the league’s undisputed most accomplished player ever. Until Patrick Mahomes potentially runs him down, that’s something AI and humans can all agree upon.