Cam Ward Downplays Draft Position, Offers a Mature Perspective on His NFL Landing Spot

When Cam Ward came out of high school, he was a zero-star recruit with just one scholarship offer. After impressing at FCS Incarnate Word, he transferred to Washington State for the 2022 and 2023 seasons. He transferred once again ahead of his senior year—a move that paid off, as the Miami QB finished fourth in Heisman voting.

Perhaps most importantly, he has now risen to the top of nearly every 2025 mock draft. During the season, he was slotted behind Shedeur Sanders as the second-best QB prospect. But in the weeks since the NCAA season ended, the two have flipped spots.

Ward couldn’t be more apathetic or unperturbed about the prospect of becoming a No. 1 overall pick in the NFL. Some players push for the recognition that comes with being the first overall pick—a completely normal mentality that can pay dividends. However, the more humble approach Ward displayed in Indianapolis is equally encouraging to see.

“Whether it’s the Titans, Giants, Browns, Raiders. Whether it’s another team that needs a quarterback. I think I’ll be a part of everybody’s solution. The pick will never mean anything, whether the draft was 20 years ago or this draft… The only difference between a 1st round and a 7th round pick is a signing bonus,” said Ward.

Love this perspective from Cam Ward on where he gets drafted pic.twitter.com/qG5MRGrWSX — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) February 28, 2025

While he’s certainly got the right attitude—he’s not bothered about which team takes him or which pick he goes—someone might want to fill him in on the rookie wage scale. The No. 1 pick can sign for four years and around $40 million, while a 7th-rounder can expect just over $4 million spread across three or four years. That’s a lot more than just a signing bonus, Mr. Ward.

Ward’s against-all-odds journey has shaped his football mentality. Being one of the best players or the leader of a team doesn’t mean he can afford to slack off—he has to prove every day why he’s the guy, or someone else might take his spot. He knows this all too well, having worked his way up behind several starters to claim their jobs during his collegiate career.

“You’ve gotta go prove that every time you step on the field. And you’ve always gotta remember that there’s somebody always wanting to get behind you and catch up. So I’m willing to put that work in to put myself, my family, and my teammates in a good situation. As a quarterback, everything’s gonna be on your play. Whether you win a game, it’s your fault, you lose a game, it’s your fault. I’m excited to get this journey going.”

Cam Ward is clearly exactly the type of guy you want leading your team as the next face of the franchise. He’s got great leadership credentials, and he’s proven that he’s got ice in his veins when games get close. Those intangibles are hard to teach, which is why he’s such a strong prospect.

His Cam Newton-esque physicality on the ground paired with elite arm talent round out a picture of a guy who definitely deserves to go No. 1.

Great mindset , expecting big things from Ward 🔥🔥 — TG (@Kiddreid) February 28, 2025

He’s a killer, Chris. The only qb actually worth a first round pick this year imo. — Connor (@Connor65471489) February 28, 2025

Zero star to potentially a top 5 pick — J. Suarez (@Jsuarez88) February 28, 2025

QB1 I really hope he turns around the Browns — rj 🐆 (@25centgiraffes) February 28, 2025

Fans of desperate, QB-needy teams—New York Giants, New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders, Cleveland Browns—are all singing Cam Ward’s praises. They hope that their team is the one to make an aggressive trade-up with the Tennessee Titans at No. 1 to snag Ward. He’s not guaranteed to be a franchise savior, but he’s the closest we’ve got to a Messiah in this 2025 draft class.