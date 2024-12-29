“Cam Ward is Better”: Fans React as Shedeur Sanders Attends Alamo Bowl With NY Giants Cleats From Nike

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) warms up before the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders has been sending mixed signals since Colorado’s regular season ended. He flirted with the idea of going to Las Vegas next year to play for the Raiders. Now, looks like he has his sights set on New York to embrace the Giants’ colors. Before the Buffs game against BYU for the Alamo Bowl, Shedeur was spotted with custom Giants-inspired cleats.

Advertisement

But even before those custom cleats showed up in his possession, he had signaled his intent to wear those to show everyone where he would be going next season.

“We know where we are going…You’ll see them in the cleats later on this week”

: A close-up look at Shedeur Sanders’s custom New York #Giants-inspired cleats for tonight’s game: “We know where we are going…You’ll see them in the cleats later on this week”- Sanders 3 days ago. It looks like he’s going to be drafted by New York. pic.twitter.com/rSV7gZlFfs — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 28, 2024

Shedeur Sanders faced criticism from fans, who repeatedly brought up Cam Ward’s name in comparison. Many believe Ward is the better option and argue that Sanders would be embarrassed if the Giants chose the Canes QB over him in the draft. Some even called Sanders’ actions a sign of desperation, claiming it’s an attempt to win people over because he knew he might not be good enough. See for yourself,

Cam Ward is better — CUBA (@CubaDawg) December 28, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Imagine the Giants go Ward/don’t get the 1st pick — Jacoby (@JacobyFC) December 28, 2024

A user commented,

DESPERATE. Shedeur Sanders wears New York Giants cleats before his game tonight. pic.twitter.com/bMRTRTpMDl — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) December 28, 2024

Others wrote,

smart kid. he knows he’s not worth the pick, just trying to sell himself…well done — arjo (@Zexle_) December 28, 2024

Shedeur joining the Giants is a real possibility. Both he and Ward are the only two QBs that many believe will go in the first round and more likely within the top ten picks. Big Blue currently holds the top ten pick, with Jags on their heels. They can take Sanders or Ward.

Wearing the custom Giant cleats is the second sign from Shedeur that links him to them. People also spotted him on the streets of New York meeting Malik Nabers and playing catch with him.

That’s not to say Cam Ward can’t go to the Big Apple. He too is a top-five pick and many believe is a better prospect than Shedeur. He has a better arm and is mobile enough. It will come to the team to decide which QB they see as fitting their culture and situation.