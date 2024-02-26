Sauce Gardner Asks “Weird” People to Get Help After His Snapchat Gets Hacked

23-year-old Jets’ cornerback, Sauce Gardner, just finished off an impressive season with 57 tackles, 11 passes defended, and a forced fumble. However, a surprising twist occurred amidst his rising popularity. Gardner revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his Snapchat account had been hacked. Although he was unfazed by the hacking, he seemed a little worried about the possible exposure of his personal memories from his college days stored in the “Snapchat” cache.

Sauce Gardner shared after two hours that the saga continued and he had received pictures from his college days via direct message. The Cincinnati Bearcats alum knew very well that the game was over, and he could very well land himself in trouble, responding with a perhaps nervous ‘GGs’. He also commented on the odd behavior of “weird” people worldwide in the same post.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iamSauceGardner/status/1761908180219466067?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iamSauceGardner/status/1761925623172509719?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As it turns out, the situation escalated a few hours later when he revealed that the hacker had breached not only his Snapchat but also his Twitter, Instagram, and emails. He eventually had to buy a new phone and number to address the security breach. He accepted the mistake he made by not changing the Snapchat password years ago, urging his fans, “Watch what links y’all click. These hackers getting smarter by the day.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/iamSauceGardner/status/1761981751570612578?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Gardner’s social media breach has indeed shed light on the struggles athletes and people under the spotlight encounter in securing their privacy. Famous people like Sauce Gardner himself indeed face difficulties in protecting themselves from increased attention and threats. However, even after implementing strong measures, they still find themselves vulnerable to such hacking attempts.

NFL Fans React To Sauce Gardner’s Social Media Hack

After Sauce Gardner’s incident, a helpful supporter, a freelance CyberSec Analyst, offered help, commenting, “Hey man, I can help you get this under control and recover your Snapchat account in no time. Send me a message so we can discuss further.” On the other hand, some people ridiculed the situation and made jokes in the comments. Take a look:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Cybersecdarek/status/1761916797840720069?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/camfrere/status/1761985849267245358?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lostplay_/status/1761910515066961989?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

As the severity of Sauce Gardner’s situation unfolded, fans expressed increasing concern. One fan urged him to involve the authorities, stating, “Sauce go to the authorities. You’re being extorted brother man.” Another commenter echoed the gravity of the situation, saying, “This should be jail time. Hope you get him.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/KrisLuckPhoto/status/1761926458711359568?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Dylan_Sandas/status/1761927662681948328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SabioScientist/status/1762020220988785087?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Amidst the supportive messages, a fan also offered practical advice for the future, noting the importance of learning from the incident to enhance online security.