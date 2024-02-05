San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy showed mettle this season, overcoming something he couldn’t conquer against the Eagles in last season’s NFC Championship. Now he’s set to lock horns with the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs for a chance at the Lombardi; if clinched, Mr. Irrelevant would etch his name in the history books. And yet, former NFL quarterback Cam Newton can’t help but throw shade at the star QB.

Advertisement

Newton, who’s always been straight-up about his opinions and known for shaking things up on the field, recently dropped his take on Purdy. He called him more of a “game manager” than someone who takes care of business without relying on other counterparts. The former Panthers’ QB didn’t stop there; he suggested that, if scrutinized, Purdy might just be the 10th-best player in the squad.

As it turns out, Newton’s remarks didn’t sit well with many. Legendary Warren Sapp is among the bunch of NFL heavyweights who delivered a blistering response to Newton’s assessment. During his chat on Jason Whitlock‘s “Fearless” podcast, the former Buccaneers man advised Newton against throwing shades at Purdy, considering he has primarily excelled at rushing the ball as a quarterback, without notable progress in passing or any other aspects. He further expressed,

Advertisement

“Cam’s just being an a**… if you not that guy, let’s not get on these podcasts talking like you was that guy.“

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WhitlockJason/status/1753422788814152051?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sapp’s words stung with the intention to defend Purdy’s honor but also risked overshadowing the broader conversation with personal attacks. Even the host, Whitlock, remarked that Newton excelled better as a podcaster rather than a quarterback.

Richard Sherman Bashes Cam Newton for his ‘Game Manager’ Comment

Richard Sherman, known for his sharp insights and respect for the game, also offered a balanced defense of Purdy. Acknowledging his respect for Newton, Sherman pointed out that Purdy, in only his second NFL season, had achieved remarkable success, which in this day and age is nothing short of remarkable.

“In your second year in the NFL, you wouldn’t have been the best player on this team, but no one would have put you down because of it,” Sherman reminded Newton on social media.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/RSherman_25/status/1753263737111458063?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Purdy’s journey to the Super Bowl is not just a personal triumph but a testament to the 49ers’ collective strength. Completing 69.4% of his passes for 4,280 passing yards, 31 touchdowns, and only 11 interceptions, Purdy has been a cornerstone of the 49ers’ offense.

The fuss over what Cam Newton said and how Warren Sapp and Richard Sherman stood up for Brock Purdy really shows how far the 262nd Pick has come.