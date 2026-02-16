mobile app bar

Can a Bad Combine Performance Ruin a First-Round Prospect’s Career?

Reese Patanjo
Published

Jimmy Horn Jr. and Shedeur Sanders at the NFL Scouting Combine

Many NFL Draft prospects attend the Scouting Combine with hopes of increasing their draft stock. However, a poor performance can also negatively affect that stock, which is a major reason why the majority of top prospects choose not to participate in drills at the February event.

But can a Combine performance be so bad that it ruins a first-round prospect’s career? While it is rare, we have seen abysmal performances at the event before. And a poor showing can certainly plummet one’s stock, depending on the severity.

For example, in 2018, Orlando Brown Jr. entered the Combine as one of the top prospects in the draft. But he struggled on the bench press for his size, was slow, and lacked agility. The performance pushed him down to the third round. Although he has since carved out a respectable career as a four-time Pro Bowler.

Terrell Suggs is another example of a top Draft prospect who had a bad Combine performance. He was one of the most dominant pass rushers in college football history, but followed that up with a lackluster Combine. He only ran a 4.84 40-yard dash and lifted just 18 reps on the bench press. 

Suggs didn’t fall too far, though, as the Baltimore Ravens selected him with the 10th overall pick in the 2003 draft. He then went on to earn Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, win two Super Bowl championships, and become a seven-time Pro Bowler. But for a moment, he had scouts believing his college production was a fluke.

If you want one more example, Jerry Rice ran a slow 40-yard dash during his Combine. He clocked in at 4.71 seconds, which would be last among linebackers in 2023. But that didn’t matter, as Rice turned into one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. 

So, it is fair to say that a bad Combine performance has not ruined a prospect’s career. However, it can severely hinder draft stock and initial perception with teams. This could lead to a loss of money or increased scrutiny upon entering the league.

At the end of the day, the cream always rises to the top in professional sports. That is to say, if a player does not perform well at the Scouting Combine, he can still eventually prove his value once he is in the NFL. That is what makes the draft such an exciting roll of the dice, as we never know who is going to become a star.

