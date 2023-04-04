Horse Dad Tom Brady Touring Top Stables Across the Country Leaves NFL Fans Throughly Amused

Time and again, Tom Brady proves to the world that he is great dad. Despite seeking a divorce from Gisele Bündchen last year, the veteran continues to foster his kids and spend some quality time with them every week. This weekend, he set out on an expedition, taking tours of some of the top stables in the country.

His 10-year-old daughter Vivian is an avid horse lover. In fact, in the future, she might seek a career in horse riding because her dad is apparently busy giving her exposure to equestrians. Recently, Tom visited the Winter Equestrian Festival at Wellington International in Florida with his beloved daughter.

Tom Brady becomes a horse dad

The former Buccaneers quarterback explored the craft of horse riding and its maintenance by visiting his nearest stable. It was just a 90-minute ride from his house, and clearly, the NFL veteran enjoyed every bit of it. While he toured the entire course with designer Guilherme Jorge and Olympian McLain Ward, his daughter was busy pampering the horses.

Tom was seen constantly talking with the volunteers and engaging with the entire time. Not to mention, he attracted the buzz of many equestrian moms watching him with awe on the ringside.

“He came to check out the sport,” an insider told Page Six. “His daughter has been riding at a real dump of a barn. He is ready to up his game. It looked like he was walking the course to see where jumps are placed.” he added.

Besides Brady, several other prominent personalities also love this great sport, including Michael Bloomberg and Bill Gates. However, the quarterback’s arrival has seemingly improved the fan following for this game.

What are Brady’s future plans?

After an illustrious career spanning more than two decades on the gridiron, the veteran is enjoying his post-retirement life. He will stay home for at least an year before kicking off his broadcasting gig.

Last season, he signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX to analyze the games play-by-play in the NFL. Interestingly, he will reunite with his old pal, Rob Gronkowski, who also works for the studio.

The 45-year-old has many other business ventures to handle. His clothing brand BRADY, NFT platform Autograph, and fitness company TB12 are some of the companies in his diverse portfolio. The veteran loves to go day-to-day instead of rushing things. It will be interesting to see how much he fares in the second phase of his life.