Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) Album Gets a Shoutout from Brittany Mahomes, Days After their Celebratory Handshake Went Viral

The Kansas City Chiefs are beaming with the budding friendship between their star players’ “better halves.” After all, pop star and Travis Kelce’s rumored love interest Taylor Swift and KC-Current Co-owner Brittany Mahomes have become good friends, so much so that the QB’s wife was recently seen giving a shoutout to the pop star’s new album.

Brittany, who recently went viral for her innovative handshake with Taylor, shared a story on her Instagram account with a unique 1989 album-themed sweater.

Mahomes’ Wife Gives a Shoutout to Kelce’s Girlfriend

Brittany Mahomes, 28, expressed her enthusiasm for her newfound friendship with Taylor Swift, 33. She shared a video on her Instagram Stories showcasing a promotional package. It featured a light blue collegiate sweater with ‘1989’ embroidered on the upper left, along with Taylor’s initials ‘T.S.’ on a tag near the bottom. The package also included a handwritten note and the cover art for a song. Brittany tagged Taylor’s Instagram account and used the hashtag “#Taylor’sversion” in her post.

The friendship between Brittany and Taylor has been growing, with the two women frequently seen together, including a warm hug between them at a recent Kansas City Chiefs game. This connection is likely bolstered by the fact that Taylor Swift is dating Travis Kelce, a teammate of Brittany’s husband, Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs quarterback.

Brittany’s support on Taylor’s special release day isn’t unexpected; a source reveals that the “Anti-hero” singer and Brittany have grown close and comfortable with each other, evident in the viral unique handshake they shared.

Upping the Handshake Game

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes, who have been steadily building their friendship, recently stole the spotlight during the Chiefs’ game against the Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium. They cheered for every touchdown and point scored. However, the day’s highlight was their debut of a special BFF handshake. Their celebratory handshake involved a series of slaps and hand movements before they held hands and bumped hips, quickly becoming a viral sensation as fans shared their versions of the handshake. In one video, a chest bump was added to the mix.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce must team up to create an epic handshake. Playfully admitting they’re a bit behind, Mahomes said he is excited to craft something fun and memorable. Fans can’t wait to see the genuine friendship unfold with this creative collaboration.