Can Fans Keep the NFL Ball Thrown Into the Stands? [2024]

If you’ve ever seen a football reach the stands or wished that one fell on the sidelines while witnessing an NFL match, that classifies you as an ardent football fan. However, this might cause one to wonder whether they get to keep it or not if they are fortunate enough to have it. While the answer is affirmative, some things need to be taken care of.

In the NFL, the fans are generally allowed to keep the footballs they catch as souvenirs. However, if a player or team official requests the ball back, the fan has to return it. While this might sound like a buzzkill and does not happen generally, a football holds value. Therefore, it can be used in specific plays or records. Moreover, the fans’ agreement on sending a ball back reflects their respect for the game.

Though the rules aren’t stringent for fans, these rules are against players intentionally throwing them into the stands. This is because NFL footballs are game-used and may not be suitable for souvenir purposes.

The NFL has introduced microchips in balls since 2018, which has led to stricter enforcement of policies. This allows them to track if and when a ball is kicked or lands into the stands. In fact, the enforcement allows the NFL to take legal action or just evict the fan from the stadium. On the other hand, the story is far more complex for NFL players who throw the ball into the stands.

How Much Fine Do NFL Players Pay for Throwing the Ball into the stands?

NFL players are seen being caught in excitement and tossing the football into the stands, which leads them to be in for a costly lesson. The league has a standard fine schedule where players are expected to shell out a hefty $7,649. But, if it isn’t enough for them to learn, the fine more than doubles at $13,113.

Some notable players like A.J. Brown had to fork over $12,000 for throwing the ball into stands after scoring a touchdown. In a similar instance, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook also felt the sting of a later reduced fine of $5,941 on the condition that he complete an online remedial course.

The Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill also found himself in a similar situation after tossing a football into the stands. He intended to pass it to his mother but was intercepted by an innocent fan who did not know about Hill’s mother sitting behind him. However, there is more to the football story that might interest the fans.

Did Cam Newton Get Fined for Giving Away NFL Balls to Fans?

Back in 2015, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton garnered attention not just for his on-the-field performance. He was also known for his tradition of giving footballs to young fans in the stands after scoring touchdowns. This gesture known as the ‘Sunday Giveaway’ gained prominence for Newton’s commitment to his community and his younger fans.

Despite many rumors, Newton wasn’t fined by the NFL for his generous acts of promoting football among young fans. While the league had rules to fine kicking and throwing the ball to the sidelines, Newton’s method of handing the ball directly did not fall under this category.

Do NFL Players Get Fined for Jumping Into Stands?

The fans make the NFL what it is today with their love and rigor. Celebrating this, NFL players are allowed to act like fans of the sport themselves. Consequently, they are not fined for jumping unless it threatens the safety of anyone on the sidelines.

While football can be thrilling, the NFL intends to take care of the players and fans’ safety as much as possible. Moreover, the league has prioritized the evolution of football and rules in such a way that the sanctity of the game is maintained. The decisions are often taken by special committees who review each aspect carefully, to make the NFL as sanctimonious as it is.