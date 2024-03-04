Xavier Worthy’s Gorgeous Mom’s Appreciation Tweet for Son Turned Into a ‘Thirst-Thread’ by Football Fans; “Finest Mama in NFL History”

Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Xavier Worthy broke the 40-yard dash record in the 2024 NFL Combine, making him the fastest man in the history of the event. When Xavier’s mom heard about his latest achievement, her reaction on social media was of pure pride and joy. Strangely though, her celebration put the spotlight on her gorgeous looks, instead of the rookie’s achievements.

Xavier Worthy’s mom, Nicky, went on to X to show love for her son’s hard work. Her pride was evident. Using a “history made” hashtag, she shared the news along with an exploding head emoji to express her disbelief and excitement. The proud mama wrote, “MY SON is fastest guy in the history of the NFL Combine! #historymade”

Football fans adored Nicky’s reaction and celebrated Worthy’s strong start to the 2024 season. They couldn’t resist praising Xavier’s mom, noting how she looked younger compared to him. Social media was buzzing with fans sharing their best comments and compliments to Nicky.

A fan stated, “Mom looks younger than him tf is going on”

Another one wrote, “One fine mama”

A football enthusiast expressed, “id draft him just to see his mom on sundays”

A social media user mentioned, “Mom’s giving off some larsa pippen vibes”

Someone else said, “Thought it was bros gf”

A different one wrote, “Ik we all thinking it damn his mama fineee”

Looks like Xavier Worthy‘s mom is stealing the spotlight from her son, who excelled at the Combine. But she totally deserves every bit of it, not just for her looks, but for all the sacrifices she made to help him become the talented football player he is today.

Xavier Worthy NFL Combine Results

Xavier Worthy raced through the 40-yard dash in an incredible 4.21 seconds, beating the previous record of 4.22 seconds set by former Cleveland Browns WR John Ross III in 2017. At the Combine, Worthy ran the 40-yard dash twice.

His first attempt was a solid 4.25 seconds, but he somehow wasn’t satisfied. He gave it another shot and broke the Combine record, sprinting at an impressive speed of 24.41 mph. Additionally, his 10-yard split time of 1.49 seconds was also the best of the year.

In addition to his lightning-fast dash, the wide receiver recorded a 41-inch vertical leap and a 10’11 broad jump. His record-breaking performance has brought him into the spotlight among NFL team scouts. He is now considered a top prospect, with some even predicting that he could be selected as high as the fourth wide receiver in the upcoming draft.