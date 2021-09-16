‘Can Tom Brady speak Portuguese?’: Rob Gronkowski hilariously confuses Spanish with Portuguese in new trailer of Tommy & Gronky

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are two of the closest friends in the NFL, both on and off the field, evidenced by Brady calling Gronk out for mixing Spanish and Portuguese.

The duo are incredibly comfortable and tight with each other, even to the point of where they have their own show together. That’s right. After the two were reunited in Tampa Bay last year, they resorted to making time out for their own show called ‘Tommy and Gronky’ where they talk about random things you may expect two people to talk about.

Last year, they dropped the first season, and it had some quality moments in it. It really showcases the kind of friendship these two have, and it was entertaining to watch on screen.

Overrated❓ Underrated❓ Tommy and Gronky decide. pic.twitter.com/DxJEbUZs6J — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) November 19, 2020

Also Read: ‘The Nasty Things Some Of You Say Carelessly Is Gut Wrenching’: Devon Mostert Sounds Off On NFL Fans After Raheem Mostert Receives Death Threats Due To Injury

Tom Brady And Rob Gronkowski Display Their Foreign Language Skills In Trailer For New Season Of Tommy And Gronky

With the 2021-22 season underway, it also means that it’s time for another year of Tommy and Gronky. The new season is set to drop tomorrow, and ahead of the launch of the upcoming episodes, Gronk and Brady released a short trailer.

New season drops TOMORROW 👀 pic.twitter.com/iexe9LloRa — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 16, 2021

Several takeaways from this clip. Firstly, Brady is not just talented as a football player, but as a linguist too? How does he know Portuguese? When did he learn it and why?

Secondly, Gronk clearly doesn’t share the same knack for languages that Brady has, confusing Spanish and Portguese (understandable to some extent but only barely). Thirdly, these two are as funny as ever.

There’s no reason to doubt that this season of Tommy and Gronky will be any less funny than the previous one, and it’ll be great to have these two sharing the screen again (that is, off the football field).

Also Read: “Haven’t felt like this since Peyton Manning.”: Teddy Bridgewater has big shoes to fill after Von Miller makes ambitious comparison to Broncos legend