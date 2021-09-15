‘The Nasty Things Some Of You Say Carelessly Is Gut Wrenching’: Devon Mostert Sounds Off On NFL Fans After Raheem Mostert Receives Death Threats Due To Injury

Raheem Mostert has had a rough going with injuries which NFL fans have not taken lightly. Devon Mostert, his wife, sounded off on her Instagram recently.

The 49ers running back is one of the most explosive players in the league when he’s on the field, but as of late, he’s had some trouble with that, suffering long-term injuries each of the last two years.

After missing eight games to knee ankle injuries last season, 49ers fans were excited to have Mostert back for this year. Unfortunately, that return lasted all of one year as Mostert is back on the injury reserve list.

Raheem Mostert announced that he is out for the season due to his knee injury Hoping for a safe & speedy recovery 🙏 pic.twitter.com/684MT3en0M — PFF (@PFF) September 14, 2021

Devon Mostert Is Upset Her Husband Raheem Mostert Is Receiving Death Threats

Obviously whenever a player goes down with an injury it’s devastating for both the players and fans. It’s heartbreaking to see some of your favorite people go down, and oftentimes, it can get incredibly emotional.

On the flip side, there are also people who see injuries as something to degrade the player with, especially if that player has had a history with getting injured, like Raheem Mostert.

These feelings often come out of people picking someone for fantasy, and it’s led to a lot hateful comments from fans who really don’t care for what Mostert might be going through.

Reminder: The guys on your fantasy team are real people. Be respectful. pic.twitter.com/zDOkWEF8KP — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) September 15, 2021

Raheem Mostert’s wife, Devon Mostert, came out on Instagram to bash all the NFL fans sending these hateful messages, writing a long, emotional piece on how it’s made her feel.

It’s touching to see Devon step up and defend her husband, but at the same time, she shouldn’t have to. We as NFL fans need to do better when it comes to reacting to injuries and really think things through before we act on them.

