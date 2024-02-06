Can Travis Kelce Dunk?

Travis Kelce’s adaptability and athleticism on the field have always posed problems for the defenders. His technique forces the opponent cornerbacks and safeties to rethink their strategies. Moreover, his quickness in short areas and mastery in catching the ball have indeed solidified his place in NFL history. The NFL broadcasters often draw comparisons to NBA power forwards when Kelce leaves the viewers in awe. So, to answer the question on everyone’s mind, Can the Kansas City Tight End dunk?

Yes, Travis Kelce can dunk. His athleticism went far beyond the football field in college. The coaches wanted him to play basketball, more so, the rivals wanted him off their back in the games against Cleveland Heights. Kelce’s idea before joining Cleveland Heights High School was to play both basketball and football.

During the podcast, “All The Smoke,” NBA stars Stephen Jackson and Matt Barnes once detailed how Travis mentioned considering a brief stint in the NBA, “quick 15 days, 10 days,” he told them. Travis loved the game and even imagined being a college basketball athlete. He said on the podcast:

“Cleveland Heights was a basketball school. I played everything growing up — football, basketball, baseball, hockey, soccer — and I loved them all when I was playing them, but basketball was probably most natural to me. I wasn’t the best student, so for a long time I thought my only way to college was going to be basketball.”

Kelce’s love for the game was so much that in 2020, during the Chiefs’ Week 8 game against the Jets, he ended up bashing the crossbar after a touchdown. Travis had the momentum toward the goal post and executed a thundering dunk. It was more of a homage to former Kansas City Chiefs TE Tony Gonzalez.

The NFL’s rules penalized the 6-feet-4 athlete with a $12,500 fine for unsportsmanlike conduct despite the impressive celebration. Legally, if we go by the NFL rules, a player can only still perform the dunk celebration, if he avoids making contact with the crossbar.

In any case, it turned out to be a fortunate turn of events for all NFL enthusiasts. If Travis had pursued his basketball aspirations, fans would have missed out on witnessing one of the greatest tight ends in the league.

Does Travis Kelce Like Cats?

The said question has been on every Swifty’s mind and the saga continues to captivate the masses. Since the day Travis and Taylor Swift continued to fuel romantic rumors, there have been eagle-eyed fans either hating or embracing the dynamics between them. Some feel that Kelce might be succumbing to the charms of a cat after being in a relationship with Taylor who loves cats.

Kelce hasn’t publicly spoken about his love for cats, however, his sister-in-law has offered a rather ‘purr-fect’ clue. In a podcast episode of ‘The New Heights,’ Kylie discussed how she was longing for a family cat and Jason outright denied her request. To try even further, Kylie brought Travis into the conversation hoping he could convince Jason to join the cat lover’s club.

“No, here’s the deal, I told Jason that I want to get a cat. And he told me no. And I feel like you might like cats now.” Kylie said to Travis.

Travis’s reaction to Kylie’s comments left the fans scratching their heads as he didn’t dismiss her cat confession. Instead, he was more interested in learning about the kind of cat Kylie wanted. Although this wasn’t a direct revelation of Travis’ love for cats, but, it’s almost certain why she feels Travis is developing a soft spot for our feline friends.