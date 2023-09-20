“Can’t Play Dead in a Horror Movie”: Shannon Sharpe Blasts Zach Wilson After Jets’ Loss Against the Cowboys

Nov 20, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) passes the ball against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Just like the football pundits had suggested, Aaron Rodgers’ absence is beginning to affect the New York Jets as Zach Wilson recently failed to secure a win against the Dallas Cowboys. As one can expect, renowned analyst Shannon Sharpe blasted young Zach for not stepping up to the task.

In his recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, the former TE made fun of Zach Wilson’s ineffectiveness in a hilarious manner. The Jets are actually in a tough situation after Aaron Rodgers left the team stranded on the QB front, and their Week 2 game against the Cowboys showcased just that.

Shannon Sharpe Isn’t Sure About New York’s Chances With Zach Wilson as QB1

In a clash at AT&T Stadium on September 17, two formidable NFL units faced off which ended up in a disappointing loss for the NY Jets. The Cowboys emerged victorious, asserting again why they’re one of the best defenses in the league. Cowboys’ defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence boldly declared their supremacy to NFL Network’s Omar Ruiz, stating, “You just witnessed the best defense in the world; we don’t care about nobody else.”

The Cowboys’ defense crushed the New York Jets in a 30-10 victory, dampening their hopes of a strong start for rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Zach’s performance was underwhelming, as he managed only 170 passing yards with a completion rate of 44.4% and suffered three interceptions despite a 68-yard touchdown pass.

Unimpressed by Wilson’s performance, Analyst Shannon Sharpe, in a recent episode of ESPN’s First Take with Stephen A. Smith, humorously said, “You’re not gonna win with him. The dude couldn’t play dead in a horror movie. How many scenes do you need to see? I’ve seen all the Friday the 13th. I’ve seen all the Nightmare on Elm Streets. You’ve got to come to the realization he is what he is.”

Sharpe clearly expressed his deep-rooted skepticism about Wilson’s potential to lead the Jets to victory. However, he is not the only one feeling this. Recently, ESPN’s Mike Greenberg suggested a trade that might save the apparent ‘diving Jets’.

ESPN’s Mike Greenberg Suggests Jets to Execute a Trade to Save Their Season

After the Week 1 victory provided the Jets some hope, a Week 2 loss to the Cowboys has left the Jets in a hard spot. Cowboys, known for their strong defense, have dashed their optimism, especially regarding rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, per ESPN’s Get Up host Mike Greenberg.

On a recent episode of his show, he urged the Jets to “call the Vikings and beg them to trade you Kirk Cousins, or someone else.” In fact, Greenberg had also referred to Wilson as “not an NFL quarterback.” He even criticized the Jets’ coaching staff for being way too cautious with him.

Mike’s plea follows his and Bart Scott’s earlier trade-save plan that included trading for Cousins. However, acquiring Cousins from the Vikings, who had a strong 2022 season, might not be very easy. The feasibility of such a trade remains in doubt. Even though Jets coach Robert Saleh had defended Zach repeatedly, will he consider these suggestions by such ardent Jets fans? Only time will tell.