Not at Talent Acquisition, Jerry Jones Falls Short at Setting the Right Culture: Bart Scott

According to Jerry Jones, there’s “no one living” that can be a better GM for the Cowboys than him and he has an “ordinate amount of confidence” that only he can get the job done. At 81 years old now, Jones remains devoted to his role and has no intentions of stepping down or passing the baton. However, not everyone is thrilled with the prospect.

Jones’ commitment became a hot topic of discussion on ESPN’s First Take, where Shannon Sharpe and Bart Scott were pessimistic about the Cowboys under Jones’ leadership.

While the retired NFL linebacker praised Jones for bringing in top-tier talents like Zack Martin and Micah Parsons, he criticized his management style and his inability to set up a productive culture saying:

“Where he falls short is setting the culture because it’s tough to do two things at 100%. He’s been a great owner, right? You talk about $77 million per game, probably one of the most valuable franchises in all of North America.”

He pointed out that Jones tends to micromanage every aspect of the team and has often overshadowed the head coaches which has in turn hindered the Cowboys’ potential. Scott suggested that it would be best if Jones could take a step back and give his coaches autonomy, which could help the team overcome its championship drought.

Chiming in, Shannon Sharpe had similar views. The former NFL tight end didn’t hesitate to say how Jones’ need for recognition is a big roadblock to the Cowboys’ success.

Jones loves the spotlight: Unc

According to Sharpe, Jones’ reluctance to share the spotlight, which led to Jimmy Johnsons’ departure – the coach who had guided the Cowboys to their Super Bowl wins, is Jones’ biggest flaw. He argued that this toxic trait has deterred Jones from hiring high-profile coaches who could outshine him but bring titles for the team.

However, according to Sharpe, while Jones wants the spotlight, he isn’t keen on taking any criticism either:

“All he wants to do is get the successes, but all the blame—he doesn’t want any of the flaws that come along with that.”

He compared Jones to other NFL team owners–Patriots’ Robert Kraft and the Chiefs’ Clark Hunt, who have given all the freedom to their coaches to take the lead. This more laid-back style has led to Super Bowl wins for their teams–the success that the Cowboys have been missing for years.

Last season, the Cowboys were eliminated from the playoff in the wild-card round after finishing 12-5. As the season starts in a few days with their opener against the Browns, will America’s Team be able to change the narrative and fix their Championship drought?