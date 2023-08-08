“Carabao Cup Night Coming Up, Here We Go Boys!”: Tom Brady Offers His Praises to His New $49,867,317 Million Investment

Tom Brady recently decided to expand his business ventures by becoming a minority owner for Birmingham City FC, a team he wished good luck for ahead of the Carabao Cup. The club is valued at €45.50m as per transfermarkt.co.uk, which equates to $49,867,317. Brady joked about how the first step of learning about European football will be to figure out all the different competitions that take place, but he definitely seems to be making an effort. Tom Brady took to Twitter to wish his team good luck, and it looks like his good luck is going a long way as they are currently up on Cheltenham 2-0.

Brady has retired, and we have adjusted to the reality that the NFL GOAT will not be playing again next year. Now, he will focus on lifting his brand, spending time with his family, and diving deeper into business ventures that he thinks will work out in the long run. Birmingham City might not be doing the best right now, but Brady hopes that he can turn that around. The team currently competes in the English Football League, the second-tier league of English Football.

Tom Brady Offers His Well Wishes to Birmingham City

The Carabao Cup is the knockout competition for the EFL, named as such due to sponsorship reasons. The tournament is open to all teams in England, both Premier League and EFL.

Birmingham City is currently up against Cheltenham, up 2-0 in the second half. Before the game started, Brady made sure to reach out to his newest investment to offer them some good luck.

Brady is ready to turn things around at Birmingham. He was appointed as the chairman of the new advisory board at St. Andrews, and he will work to expand opportunities for the team. This includes working on global marketing efforts, exploring new partnership opportunities, and bringing his famed fitness regimen to the team.

Brady is already highly involved with the team. He Tweeted during the club’s first game with him at the helm.

Given Brady’s attitude and determination, there is no doubt that he will continue to be very hands-on with the team and make a deeper impact that lasts for years to come.

Brady Continues to Enjoy Retirement

Brady finished his career as the undisputed greatest player in NFL history. He won 7 Super Bowls, holds most of the major passing records, and is overall, the most successful player to have come into the league.

Now, he is solely committed to his family and his business. Brady’s investment in Birmingham showcases where he’s at in his life right now, and it’s a move he wants to make for his and his family’s future. Of course, next year, Brady will be taking over as a commentator on FOX, but until then, he has plenty of time to do what he wants.