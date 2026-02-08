Cardi B Came Drunk to the Super Bowl Flag Football Game

The YouTube Super Bowl Flag Football Game has quickly become one of this week’s most unconventional and entertaining events leading up to the Big Game. It featured a mash-up of pop culture personalities and content creators, effortlessly mixing with the NFL’s growing push toward flag football.

Hosted live from the Super Bowl Experience at San Francisco’s Moscone Center this year, the Super Bowl LX edition built on last year’s momentum. Back then, Team Kai vs. Team Speed drew over six million live viewers on the NFL’s YouTube channel.

The league naturally chose to double down on the spectacle this time around, with J. Balvin and Druski serving as team captains and league legends such as Cam Newton, Michael Vick, and Deion Sanders involved in the thick of things. Fittingly, the broadcast booth for the game matched that same energy, with rapper Cardi B of all people calling the game.

But as it turned out, in classic Cardi B style, her commentary was anything but sober. Midway through the game, the rapper joined the YouTube commentary panel and immediately stripped away any attempt at broadcast polish.

“I just came from a party. I took like seven shots. I’m lit. Y’all talkin’ to me and I’m drunk as a motherf**ker,” she admitted on air. Then, when asked which party she had come from, her answer only reinforced her unfiltered honesty.

“I went to all the parties,” she said, laughing, leaning fully into the celebratory Super Bowl week stereotype. As time passed, her commentary drifted into near-gibberish and randomness. Finally, self-realization hit as she paused and asked her fellow panellists, “Am I cussing too much?”

Cardi B was so drunk while commentating the Super Bowl Flag Football Game that she couldn’t even contain herself “I just came from a party I took like 7 shots i’m lit ya’ll talkin to me and i’m drunk as a mf”pic.twitter.com/HnV8VI4cgw — keeno ✧ (@ayekeeno) February 8, 2026

Hilariously enough, the chaos didn’t end there for Cardi B.

After the game, the Patriots superfan was spotted outside her hotel in San Francisco interacting with a robot. In footage captured by TMZ, the Grammy-winning artist was seen dancing around the robot, attempting to give it a lap dance, leaning in to kiss it, and then stumbling backward as the interaction escalated.

Cardi B fell to the ground after the robot fell on her. She was quickly helped up by her team. Laughing it off, she then walked back inside. But the damage was done, as the footage has now gone viral, becoming some of the most trending meme material as of writing.

Cardi B falls after a robot launches at her while she was dancing on it pic.twitter.com/VP1uKOuftR — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 8, 2026

All of this has unfolded against the larger backdrop of Super Bowl LX, where Cardi’s presence has been deliberately vague. With Bad Bunny headlining the halftime show, speculation around a possible cameo has been unavoidable. Especially given their past collaboration on I Like It.

When asked directly at a Fanatics event whether she would join him on stage, Cardi B offered only three words: “It would be exciting.”

For now, that’s where things stand. Cardi B is in San Francisco supporting her boyfriend Stefon Diggs ahead of Super Bowl LX, popping up at parties, on broadcasts, and in viral moments that feel uniquely on-brand.

Whether she ends up on the halftime stage remains unknown. What is certain, though, is that even a drunk Cardi B managed to become one of Super Bowl week’s most talked-about storylines without ever trying to be.