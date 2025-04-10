Ben Roethlisberger Reveals Three Reasons Why Aaron Rodgers Is Delaying His Next NFL Move

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) during the third quarter of their game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

There’s just two weeks to go before the 2025 NFL Draft, when teams vie for the hottest new talent and future megastars. Which means time may just be running out for Aaron Rodgers to settle on his future.

Most fans and analysts had believed that a deal with the Steelers was a done thing, after a six-hour visit with the team the veteran quarterback is all set to land with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the veteran QB spent six hours with the team, and also had a throwing session with DK Metcalf . But since then, Rodgers has maintained complete radio silence on his next move.

If at all there is one, that is. With age no longer on his side, perhaps the four-time MVP could be considering retirement. But former Steeler Ben Roethlisberger believes retirement is not on the cards — at least for now — for Rodgers. Instead, the legendary QB offered up three possible reasons for Rodgers’ silence.

“I have a new theory after my last theory went viral….I think either he’s going to wait, cuz what are you waiting for? You are waiting for the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday night or you’re waiting for the Draft to see if they’re going to draft a quarterback. Maybe he doesn’t want to be here if they are bringing a guy in,” Ben explained during his Footbahlin podcast that featured Pat McAfee.

Two of Roethlisberger’s reasons—the NFL Draft and a possible new QB for the Steelers — are particularly relevant, especially with rumors swirling that the Steelers could pursue Shedeur Sanders with the No. 21 pick.

The third possible reason Roethlisberger floated might be the most intriguing. It spoke about the possibility of Rodgers teaming up with a team that is suffering from a QB injury.

“I think there might be a wild card team out there,” he said. “Is there a wild card team out there that’s like oh wow. Maybe there is a quarterback out there who has a subtle injury that people doesn’t know about. May be he’s waiting for that.”

While teams like Cleveland Browns have injury issues, they have a top ten pick in the Draft, which could provide them an opportunity to target a young college QB. As per Big Ben’s theory, A-Rod is perhaps playing the waiting game to know where these teams stand regarding their new QB.

Can A-Rod still carry a team?

Meanwhile, after a rocky 2024 season with the Jets, Rodgers’ ability to carry a team is under question. Despite putting up decent numbers — 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, and a 90.5 passer rating over 17 games — the buzz around him has cooled.

Interest from other teams also appears to have faded. Both the Vikings and Giants have seemingly moved on, making the Steelers the only team to show public interest in Rodgers so far.

“For a couple of guys like ourselves, me and Aaron have been in the league as long as we have and to be familiar with one another, there’s still no substitute for spending time together and bouncing ideas off of one another,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after Rodgers’ visit.

With Rodgers still keeping quiet, fans may have to wait until the Draft to get the answer everyone’s been asking: what’s next for Aaron Rodgers?