Chris Collinsworth’s Patrick Mahomes Impression Goes Viral as Chiefs QB Completes a Milestone

Sep 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

When you’re a famous celebrity with a distinct voice, people tend to do impressions of you. But when you’re as famous and sound as unique as Patrick Mahomes, well, then you become synonymous with the likes of Kermit the Frog.

Advertisement

Of course, that’s not to take away from the recent accolades that Mahomes has managed to achieve in recent times. He’s won multiple Super Bowls, a pair of regular season MVP awards, and thanks to an early touchdown pass against the Detroit Lions in Week 6, he’s now the fastest player in NFL history to record 300 passing scores.

THIS. IS. QB1‼️ Congrats on being the fastest to 300, @PatrickMahomes! pic.twitter.com/Mk6iC8B30s — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) October 13, 2025

Suffice to say, there’s a lot to celebrate when it comes to the pride and joy of the Kansas City Chiefs. Unfortunately for Mahomes, it’s Chris Collinsworth’s horrendous impression of him, rather than his accolades, that’s been dominating social media on Sunday night.

In the midst of the broadcast celebrating the latest face of the National Football League, Collinsworth just couldn’t help but to try and impersonate the Chiefs’ QB1. The only problem is that he clearly didn’t practice it beforehand, leaving everyone at home to wonder as to why he even bothered to attempt it in the first place.

Chris Collinsworth mimicking Patrick Mahomes’ voice 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2i0NDz69N6 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) October 13, 2025

Thankfully, he was able to save himself by offering up a glowing review of Mahomes’ career and character. “He has been the face of the league,” Collinsworth noted. “And what a good one he is. He’s the guy that you would want standing up and saying alright, here’s the shield, here’s our best player, now let’s go to work.”

Given the final result of the prime time match up, you’d be hard pressed to argue against that assessment. After the Chiefs headed into the locker room with a narrow three-point lead, Mahomes and co. would explode out of the gates in the second half.

The star signal caller was able to connect with Hollywood Brown on a nine-yard touchdown pass on their opening drive of the third quarter, from which there was no looking back. Considering that this Sunday night match up still has the potential to be a Super Bowl preview, that certainly bodes well for Kansas City, who has had anything but a stellar start to the season.

Nevertheless, you’re not allowed to rest on your laurels for long in the NFL. Now that they’ve managed to get themselves back to a .500 record, the Chiefs will begin to prepare for a Week 7 divisional match up against the ever-retooling Las Vegas Raiders.

Las Vegas has yet to put up much of a fight against anyone this year, meaning that the Chiefs will likely have a winning record come this time next week. Until then, however, their fan base will be able to continue rejoicing in the fact that they are the proud owners of one of the most successful quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL.