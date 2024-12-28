Carson Beck Landing Spots: Where Can the Georgia QB Go in the 2025 NFL Draft?

The news is in: Carson Beck is declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft. The Georgia Bulldogs quarterback was a highly touted prospect at the end of last season, but his struggles this year have dampened his outlook.

Beck has now become one of the most fascinating prospects in recent memory, as he could go anywhere from the first to the third round. According to Bleacher Report, an AFC West executive has shared they view Beck as an end-of-first-round QB. On the other hand, an NFC East exec has Beck going in the third.

Let’s explore some teams that Beck could end up with in the 2025 Draft. Even though he has a high mock variance, there are still teams in need of quarterbacks who could end up seeing Beck as a solid alternative to the more expensive QB gems in the draft.

4) New York Jets

The Jets are in an interesting spot when it comes to quarterback. We don’t know if Aaron Rodgers is going to return next year, and even if he does, his on-field display this season has made him look “washed.”

Beck would be an interesting addition to a team in need of some stability in the position. They also hold a nice, early second-round pick between teams like the Bears and Patriots, who have already made their QB decision for the future.

Honestly, even if Rodgers does come back, it would still make a lot of sense to grab Beck. Rodgers could get hurt playing on a weakened Achilles late in his career. Beck would be a high-floor, low-ceiling backup who could eventually win over the starting job.

3) Tennessee Titans

While Beck is an interesting prospect, Tennessee might be wary of high second-round QBs with upside after the Will Levis experiment. But you can’t let one player hold you back from taking chances.

Mason Rudolph is currently at the helm for the Titans. And sure, he’s done admirably. But let’s be honest, Rudolph is a backup.

Should the Titans miss out on Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward in the top five, Beck would be a nice consolation. He’s a game manager just like Rudolph, but would provide a little more upside because of his age.

2) Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders are another team in need of QB help. While their recent stretch of wins may have helped Antonio Pierce save his job, it has only worsened their draft stock. They were once considered the likely destination for Shedeur Sanders, but now sitting at sixth, it’s unlikely either Sanders or Ward will be available unless they trade up.

It’s going to be hard to trade into the top five, however. They will have to overpay, and the Raiders don’t want to deplete any more future resources than they already have.

Like in the Titans case, Beck would be a nice consolation prize for Vegas. He shares a lot of the same traits as starter Aiden O’Connell, but Beck comes with more upside.

1) Cleveland Browns

Oh, Cleveland. When will things start to go right for this city? Deshaun Watson recently restructured his contract and has been a disaster. It’s almost guaranteed the Browns cut Watson after they’re done paying him in 2025.

Maybe Beck is the solution to the problem? Likely not, as it just seems like luck isn’t on Cleveland’s side no matter who they draft. Every quarterback they take turns out to be a shell of what they were in college. Then, they release or trade said QB, only for them to succeed elsewhere. It’s mind-boggling how many times this has happened.

So take your pick, Cleveland. Jalen Milroe, Quinn Ewers, and Carson Beck are all intriguing projects to get behind. But it’s almost guaranteed they’ll mess it up, no matter who they choose.