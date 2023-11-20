“That is a Huge Gamble”: NFL Insider Advises Aaron Rodgers to Stay Away from the Field This Season, Even After Making a Miraculous Recovery

To everyone’s surprise, Aaron Rodgers has been making a speedy recovery after his season-ending Achilles tear within just four plays. He has been attempting to beat the odds, however, aiming to make a return this season. He has been proactive in his recovery process, even spotted moving around effortlessly during Jets games.

Rodgers himself has claimed many times to be aiming for a return this season itself. NFL insider Ian Rappoport reported,

“Jets QB Aaron Rodgers eyes a December return, with Week 16 being the most likely spot… if the Jets are alive and he can protect himself.”

However, many have also been asking him to reconsider an early return, lest his injury get worse. NFL Insider Josina Anderson advised Rodgers should not “risk all of next season” to make a return now, even if he makes a full recovery. Anderson strongly advised against a return, “playoff contention or not,” saying “That is a huge gamble.”

According to Josina, it would be a huge gamble for him to make a return now, and if he were to go down now, it would cause even greater devastation than what the Jets are going through right now. Given the nature of Rodgers’s injury, the insider feels, it would not be wise to make an early return, no matter how confident he might feel in his abilities.

Aaron Rodgers Continues to Surprise With Progress

While Josina has warned Rodgers to not risk it all for a comeback this season, the QB keeps blowing everyone’s mind with how fast he is recovering. According to Jay Glazer, the 39-year-old sent a video of him working out to his teammates, who were all “blown away” by how well he was doing.

The fans had mixed reactions to this update. While some were ecstatic to see their QB return, many expressed concern for his well-being and wondered if his return would be a hasty and ill-advised move. According to Rappoport, for Rodgers to truly consider coming back during the 2023 NFL season, the New York Jets would need to remain in the hunt for the playoffs and his mobility will need to be completely restored. While the Jets are currently in the playoff mix, they would need to play well down the stretch to make it to the playoffs.